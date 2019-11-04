JMG Realty Selected to Manage Enclave at Bluffton Park Apartment Homes In Bluffton, South Carolina

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMG Realty, Inc. announced today that is has been selected by Bluffton Park Apartments, LLC (Hilton Head, SC) to oversee the management and operations of Enclave at Bluffton Park, a 110-unit luxury multifamily community under construction in Bluffton, South Carolina. The first units will be delivered in late November, with construction expected to be complete in mid-2020. With the acquisition, JMG's management footprint grows to 14 communities in the Carolinas.

JMG's management footprint in the Carolinas grows to 14 communities with the addition of Enclave at Bluffton Park. Enclave at Bluffton Park will feature 110 luxury apartment residences in one, two & three bedroom varieties as well as townhomes.

The residences will have high end finishes such as luxury plank flooring, high ceilings, granite counters, subway-tile backsplash, oversized kitchen islands, and stainless-steel appliances. The community features private balconies & patios, many with views of the adjacent nature preserve. One story garden as well as two story townhome floor plans are available, as well as attached and detached garages.

Enclave at Bluffton Park boasts a variety of resort-style amenities including a sparkling pool with covered entertainment pavilion, a spacious clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center & outdoor recreational areas including grills & televisions. Pleasantly situated in a beautiful natural marsh environment, Enclave at Bluffton Park will provide plenty of privacy while it's ultra-convenient Bluffton Parkway location will allow residents easy access to all that Bluffton & Hilton Head Island have to offer. Enclave residents can take advantage of the complimentary bicycles that will provide quick access to Old Town Bluffton shops and restaurants, being a mere half mile away and situated on the connecting bike path.

JMG's Jean Woodworth, Executive Vice President & Partner, said the following: "We look forward to carrying out the developer's vision to cultivate a lifestyle at the Enclave consistent with the vibrant low-country culture of our neighbors in Old Town Bluffton."

A grand opening is planned after the Holidays. For more information, please visit EnclaveBluffton.com.

ABOUT JMG REALTY, INC:

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, JMG Realty, Inc., is a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment and new construction, financial services, and management of multifamily real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 30,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States.

