JMG's Harvey Selected as Member of NAA's Diversity Leadership Program for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMG Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Property Manager Samantha Harvey is one of fifteen candidates selected nationally by the National Apartment Association to be a member of their Diversity Leadership Program for 2021.

The highly selective Diversity Leadership Program (DLP) is a yearlong program that is designed to identify, mentor and engage individuals in the industry from underrepresented minority groups. This program allows for members to develop their skills and knowledge, and grow as leaders in the rental housing industry.

She has been with JMG Realty in current role for three years, initially beginning her JMG career-path as a leasing consultant almost 20 years ago. "I love JMG, I have never worked for a company that is so structured the way that JMG is, and I wouldn't be anywhere else," she said.

Samantha also credits much of her success in the industry to her mentor, JMG Regional Vice President, Lee Rogers. "Lee is an amazing person, and I really don't think I would be where I am today without her". I am so grateful for all of the opportunities given to me by JMG. They have allowed me to become involved with local industry affiliates as well as the FAA and NAA.

She currently serves on four different committees for the First Coast Apartment Association, including the Education Committee, the Legislative Committee, The Circle of Excellence Committee, as well as the Trade Show Committee. She has also been nominated for the Leadership Lyceum Program, which she started this year, as well as was the recipient of the Nan Cavarretta Memorial Scholarship that would pay for this program in full.

She is excited about the opportunity the DLP Program will provide her, and is looking forward to getting started: "With me being able to participate in this program, I will learn how to teach people about the importance of diversity, and that we are all equals, regardless of color or nationality."

JMG is very proud of Samantha for all of her contributions to the industry, and looks forward to seeing more from her as a future leader in the coming years.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 27,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.JMGrealty.com.

