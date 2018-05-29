JMH Premium Announces Distribution Through BakeMark USA in Northern Nevada and California

SALT LAKE CITY and RENO, Nev., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com) announces its new distribution relationship for flavor bases, sauces, seasonings, and more with BakeMark USA within key markets in Reno and surrounding areas.

JMH Premium Flavor Solutions

BakeMark is known as the market leader which offers a wide-range of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. Whether a Chef bakes from scratch, or from mixes & bases, or may even prefer the convenience of frozen bakery products, BakeMark delivers what is needed by restaurants and food service organizations to ensure customer satisfaction. "With this new relationship with JMH Premium, BakeMark will serve the customers in these markets to expand their offering to include a wide array of flavor solutions. These would include marinades, garvies, soup and sauces, and even rubs and seasonings that will serve our new customers through BakeMark very well," said Carlos Perdomo, Sr. Account Executive with JMH Premium.

"We are excited to be working with BakeMark, and met so many of their customers as we attended their customer event on May 15-16, 2018. We look forward to serving their customers and sharing a taste of just a few of our products that can help them in their restaurants and food service kitchens," related Jay Fallon, Corporate Research Chef with JMH Premium. "And we will be happy to come and share one-on-one with Chefs and culinary teams to help them solve problems in their kitchens. Existing customers of BakeMark can just call their BakeMark representative and we'll be on our way."

Customers who are looking for speed-scratch flavor solutions in the following markets should reach out to their BakeMark representative and see the inventory of products available to help them reduce cost, improve flavor and reduce training time in their kitchen: Sparks, Carson City, Gardnerville. BakeMark will also service Lake Tahoe, Central Nevada and Eastern Nevada which includes Elko, Wendover to the Utah Border. BakeMark also offers service throughout Southeastern California (Mammoth, Bishop) and Northeastern California. Any customers who previously purchased through other distributors in these markets can now purchase their JMH Premium products through BakeMark as well.

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Food Safety and regulatory compliance are a top priority for JMH Premium®. In addition to meeting the FDA, USDA, and HACCP standards, we have quality and safety systems in place to make sure you are receiving the highest quality products.

Our Production Facilities can handle small batch kettle up to large scale orders. Our test kitchen, created in conjunction with Welbilt, is open to our customers to work directly with our Chefs, R&D and Culinary Teams to create flavors, recipes and taste finished flavors in a same-day service facility. Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

