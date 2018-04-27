JMH Premium Announces New R&D Team Members and Growth in Development Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com) announces the addition of two new team members to its Culinary Research & Development Team. The Company also announces the expansion of its R&D Kitchen to include a state-of-the-art Culinary Design Studio with enhanced on-the-bench development capabilities for its customers. The additions greatly expand the development capabilities for industrial and food service customers.

Culinary R&D Team

Two professionals have been added to the professional food science and development team. The first is Maryanne Jones. Maryanne is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America's Culinary Science program. Maryanne comes to JMH Premium after working with the Ritz Carlton in Hawaii, where she had the opportunity to do development work in fine dining and banquets. In her short time at JMH Premium, she has brought a great deal of passion and creativity to the team and the Company looks forward to the innovation she's sure to bring.

The second professional announced is the addition of Jiahui Chen. Jiahui earned a Masters in Food Science at the University of Wisconsin. She has come to JMH Premium after working with General Mills as a Food Scientist on the Global Baking and Global Meals teams, and as a Product Innovation and Development Scientist with the Schwan's Company.

In addition to these two new team members, JMH Premium is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicole DeBloois to the position of Director of Research & Development. "Nicole has led our team in unique product development, strategic growth and identifying advanced flavor trends that have proven very successful for our customers," says Kevin Dulin, President and CEO of JMH Premium. "This is a well deserved advancement for a very qualified leader on our team."

The new Culinary Design Studio will triple the size of the development lab, and will include additional culinary capabilities. "I am confident that these enhancements will provide our customers with the premium quality and service that they have come to expect from us at JMH Premium. We appreciate the opportunity to serve, and invite you to reach out anytime," says Nicole DeBloois, Director of Research & Development. "Putting together our team of R&D professionals, development Chefs and Food Scientists has been a professional dream of mine and I am pleased that we have been able to achieve such great growth in the recent months."

JMH Premium welcomes its customers to their Salt Lake City facility to work on products and formulas that can provide solutions to their product needs. The R&D team can visit customer facilities to work on the bench and provide custom solutions for customers as well.

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Food Safety and regulatory compliance are a top priority for JMH Premium®. In addition to meeting the FDA, USDA, and HACCP standards, we have quality and safety systems in place to make sure you are receiving the highest quality products.

Our Production Facilities can handle small batch kettle up to large scale orders. Our test kitchen, created in conjunction with Welbilt, is open to our customers to work directly with our Chefs, R&D and Culinary Teams to create flavors, recipes and taste finished flavors in a same-day service facility. Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

