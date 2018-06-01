JMH Premium Announces New Sr. National Accounts Manager for North America

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com), is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda L. Bushong as its Sr. National Accounts Manager.

Ms. Bushong is respected as a credible voice in the food industry in many areas, especially Industrial, Foodservice and Retail. Amanda's primary focus will be to grow the relationships of JMH Premium national accounts in its industrial and institutional divisions. Her unique and diversified background and expertise will ensure that the Company will provide distinctive solutions to its customers' flavor product needs.

Amanda previously served as the Director of Merchandising and Product Development for Kansas City Steaks, A Division of National Beef. While there, she drove product innovation and sales process development, as well as realigned the purchasing strategy, resulting in substantial cost savings for the organization and its customers. She led development of 30 new products within a year in a half with a 90% success rate.

During her career, she has worked with operators and manufacturers to grow and develop many different products, achieving results greater than expected. Amanda has developed and launched many successful cross promotions and co-branding programs working with partners such as Tabasco brand products, Chateau St. Michelle Winery, Beam Global Spirits, and Plume De Veau Veal Company, Whole Foods, Costco, Starbucks and Wal-Mart to increase brand awareness, traffic and visit frequency in retail and food service organizations.

Laura Guthrie, Director of Marketing, shared: "I am excited to welcome Amanda Bushong as part of our team. Amanda's efforts in flavor customization and creating development programs with multiple organizations has given her an uncommon mix of problem solving skills that will be a great benefit to the customers we serve."

"Amanda's unique understanding of customer needs as well as the development and manufacturing side of our industry is a powerful combination that will position JMH Premium to provide powerful flavor solutions to our customers," said Kevin Dulin, CEO of JMH Premium. "She has hit the ground running and is already having an impact on our team and in brining powerful problem-solving ideas for some of our key customers. We look forward to working together and are very pleased to have Amanda as part of our team," said Mr. Dulin.

Amanda attended Mississippi State for Poultry Science, Advertising and Public Relations. She has served in leadership advisory roles with several organizations, including on the Board of Directors of the Research Chefs Association and Cornell University Restaurant and Hospitality School.

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

