JMH Premium Announces Promotion of Three Female Executives

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com), in its efforts to continue to advance its growth efforts, announces the promotion of three female executives to positions within its executive management team.

Nicole DeBloois is promoted to Director of Research and Development. Nicole has been with JMH Premium for over 11 years in a wide range of expanding R&D roles and responsibilities. During that time, she has consistently demonstrated a skill for fostering internal and external relationships that have resulted in delivering exceptional product development results. Of Ms. DeBloois, Kevin Dulin, CEO of JMH Premium said: "Her technical expertise is well established and she has created a development team that works collaboratively and effectively in delivering custom product formulation and premium customer service."

Gretchen Hudgins, PHR, SHRM-CP is promoted to Director of Human Resources. Gretchen joined JMH Premium in early 2017, as the company looked to create a formal Human Resources Department. Gretchen has formalized the HR Administration role and advanced the company's ability to meet the ever-increasing governmentally required practices, policies and procedures. She has effectively managed JMH Premium's employee benefit plans, including improvements in its 401K program. Her ability to identify excellent candidates has been critical to the recruitment process as the company has added talent to its team. She has also spearheaded exceptional safety performance which garnered JMH Premium the Utah Manufacturers Association Safety Award for 2017. "In order for a company to have a creative, vibrant, thriving workplace, it must include a diverse group of leaders. I feel so fortunate to be given this opportunity within a company that lives by that principle. Eight of 12 members of our Quality, Technical and Culinary R&D Divisions are women. The company supports the advancement of women in the workplace, which is very refreshing, especially in a manufacturing environment," said Ms. Hudgins. CFO Jeff Dennis shared: "Gretchen has been instrumental in keeping us compliant and positioned to attract and build a qualified and productive team at JMH Premium."

Laura Guthrie is promoted to Director of Marketing. Laura joined the company in June of 2017 as JMH Premium looked to create a Marketing Department to communicate the JMH Premium value proposition to its industrial manufacturing and food service marketplace. She has completely rebranded JMH Premium, including a new Website, logo and signage, initiated a digital and social media communication strategy, created an inbound prospecting program and established a sales process to identify and qualify new customers. "Her excellent work on installing our new Sales CRM Sales Management tool has been particularly effective in the support of our sales process restructure," said Mr. Dulin.

"JMH Premium has amazing support of women in the workplace, and has a strong work-life balance philosophy. This focus creates a great business culture and the strength of the talent at the Company is impressive," said Ms. Guthrie.

"JMH Premium has initiated strong growth strategies for the coming five years, and the strength of these three team members will take us far towards achieving our goals," said Mr. Dennis.

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

Contact:

Laura Guthrie

194643@email4pr.com

801-326-8492

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmh-premium-announces-promotion-of-three-female-executives-300643711.html

SOURCE JMH Premium

Related Links

http://www.jmhpremium.com

