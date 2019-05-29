JMH Premium Names Kelley Andrus Postma As Sr. Account Executive

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com), welcomes Kelley Andrus Postma as its newest Sr. Account Executive serving industrial, institutional and food service customers in North America. Kelley joins JMH Premium with over 30 years of experience in the food industry. Ms. Postma's experience Includes product and solution development and consultancy for clients in both Ingredients and National Chain channels. She has a long track record of delivering award-winning product placements with the institutional, Food Service and Industrial food market segments. "We welcome Kelley to the JMH team and look forward to drawing on her expertise to deliver custom flavor solutions to our customers that address their formulation needs," says Kevin Dulin , President and CEO.

Kelley Andrus Postma Joins The Team at JMH Premium as Sr. Account Manager Serving Industrial and Food Service Customers In North America.

Ms. Postma will work as the primary liaison between customers and JMH Premium's Research & Development ("R&D") team, resulting in rapid speed-scratch solution development. JMH Premium has recently expanded its Culinary Design Studio ("CDS"), featuring a 2,200 square foot development kitchen and pilot plant which will enable JMH Premium's world-class R&D team to more efficiently and effectively serve its customers. The new CDS includes enhanced work stations, high-powered, restaurant-grade cooktops, griddle and wok stations, large capacity swept surface kettles, and increased dry and wet blending capabilities. Kelley will guide customers through the development process starting from concept to benchtop to application to scale up, all in one space; substantially reducing the time required for commercialization. "We are excited to have Kelley on our team, and know that she will guide our customers in utilizing our development services to reduce customer development time from months, to weeks or even days," says Nicole DeBloois, Director of R&D.

JMH Premium has an impressive reputation with its customers of being able to meet stringent regulatory requirements, using the highest quality ingredients, utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing practices, all within industry leading timelines. "I am excited to be part of the JMH Premium team, and I look forward to working with this amazing company. I know that our customers will enjoy coming to Salt Lake City and working on the bench with us," shared Ms. Postma.

"The strength and efficiency of our decomplexification process, which we call Speed-Scratch, helps our customers get products to market rapidly. We are solving problems like flavor and texture consistency, reducing labor costs, and even improving existing recipes when needed," added Ms.DeBloois.

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. We support our customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Guthrie

215495@email4pr.com

801-326-8492

SOURCE JMH Premium

Related Links

http://www.jmhpremium.com

