JMH Premium Welcomes Chef Myron's Fine Foods To The JMH Premium Brand Family

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Chef Myron's Fine Foods of Orange, Massachusetts. Myron's Fine Foods ("Chef Myron's") was established in 1984 by Chef Myron Becker, who is known as one of the food industry's premier authorities on Japanese cooking techniques. He is a professional Research Chef with academic degrees in Psychology and Food Service Management. Chef Myron's sauces are utilized in foodservice operations such as home meal delivery programs, contract management companies, white tablecloth restaurants, health and educational institutions, convention centers, caterers and country clubs, as well as many other fine eating establishments.

"We are very pleased to have found Chef Myron's quality sauces to add to our JMH Premium product offering," said CEO Kevin Dulin. "It is a rare opportunity to find a company that shares our passion and commitment to premium quality, and we are grateful that Chef Myron and his team have created such a fine line of ready-to-use products that will meet the ever-expanding needs of our customers."

Chef Myron Becker shared: "I am so thankful as well to find a company to carry-on our legacy of creating and producing high-quality Asian fusion sauces. It gives me great comfort to know that our customers will be receiving the same premium service and premium flavor that we have dedicated our lives to for the past 35 years. We are confident that JMH Premium will carry on our mission of designing and supplying products of the highest culinary integrity which empower professional cooks to prepare meals of superior quality with greater ease and speed".

"I am thrilled to be able to share the Chef Myron's line of products to our Food Service, Casino and Institutional customers" said Sr. Account Executive Carlos Perdomo. "Adding this new depth of premium quality ready-to-use sauces to our already broad range of sauces and bases will give our customers additional speed-scratch solutions to serve their customers better," he said.

"Chef Myron's customers will continue to order their products the same as they do today, without interruption or change in the fulfillment process", says Woodley Wardell who had previously served as Director of Operations for Myron's Fine Foods. "I will be part of the JMH Premium service team and the transition will be seamless to our existing customers. I look forward to working with the incredibly experienced JMH Premium team to continue to deliver top quality Chef Myron's products to our current customers and continue to grow the Chef Myron's brand with the JMH Premium customers."

This acquisition will provide the Chef Myron's customers with a new array of products from the JMH Premium product catalog as well as JMH Premium's best of class custom flavor solutions.

About JMH Premium

JMH Premium® provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and our Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. Our products are selected by Chefs, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Food Manufacturers to meet their flavor needs. We support our customers with stock products, as well as made-to-order custom product development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.

Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.

Contact:

Laura Guthrie

217185@email4pr.com

801-326-8492

SOURCE JMH Premium

Related Links

http://www.jmhpremium.com

