JMI Plays a Transformative Role in City of Williamsburg's African American Heritage Trail Narrative Development

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMI announces its instrumental role in the development of the African American Heritage Trail (AAHT) narrative, approved unanimously by the City Council of Williamsburg, Virginia on December 12, 2024. The AAHT, a two-mile walking trail through downtown Williamsburg which is currently in design, connects landmarks that help bring recognition to and understanding of the African American experience in the historic region. The trail stands as a profound testament to the power of storytelling, collaboration, and community engagement.

As a full-service brand strategy, marketing, and communications firm in Richmond, JMI and its strategic partner, Share More Stories (SMS) worked with the City of Williamsburg, the AAHT Advisory Committee, and Williamsburg community members, using innovative tools like SMS' SEEQ platform to collect, analyze, and interpret personal narratives. JMI was then able to facilitate the community's reflections and craft and shape these shared stories into a cohesive, authentic narrative that ensures the voice of Williamsburg's African American community are preserved and elevated for generations to come.

"We were committed to honoring the community's voice, through a process that was truly collaborative, bringing together the expertise of so many talented team members across JMI's Brand Division and Share More Stories," said JMI founder and CEO, Ken Johnson, a Williamsburg native.

"This project embodies everything that JMI stands for – connecting communities, creating meaningful narratives, and honoring stories that deserve to be heard," said James Warren, Vice President of Brand Strategy at JMI and founder of Share More Stories. "The African American Heritage Trail isn't just about the past; it's about shaping how we view our collective history and ensuring that all voices are part of the conversation. We are incredibly honored and humbled to have supported this work and to help bring these stories to the forefront."

By crafting the narrative through open dialogue with the Williamsburg community, JMI enabled residents to share their truths and experiences in a safe, respectful space. From these deeply personal reflections came a narrative highlighting key themes that define the African American experience in Williamsburg – resilience, faith, and education.

Stops along the AAHT will include landmarks such as the historic First Baptist Church, Braxton Court, and the Hearth Memorial to the Enslaved at William & Mary. These sites, along with stories of untold accomplishments, such as those of local trailblazer Herbert L. Cooke, celebrate the people, places, and events related to African American heritage, history, and culture in and around Williamsburg.

"Working hand-in-hand with community members and institutions across Williamsburg was vital to creating a truthful, authentic, and impactful narrative," shared Barbara Olwig, Associate Creative Director at JMI and lead copywriter for the project.

In addition to fostering truth and inclusivity, the collaborative process also brought new depth to Williamsburg's story. According to Warren, "This trail represents a tapestry of voices, woven from the past and connected to the present. It enhances the broader narrative of Williamsburg as a historical center, providing a fuller, richer picture of its role in America's story."

JMI's commitment to this project illustrates their innovative approach to brand storytelling – by centering communities and prioritizing authenticity. The agency's work with Share More Stories showcases the potential for technology and storytelling to bridge gaps, amplify marginalized voices, and create enduring impact.

"We're grateful to the City of Williamsburg for entrusting us with this meaningful work," said Frances Burruss, Director of Account Management at JMI and the overall project lead. "This project is evidence of what can happen when collaboration meets purpose. We're proud to have been a part of the AAHT, and we look forward to continuing to help communities tell their stories in impactful, lasting ways."

