JMIR MENTAL HEALTH CALL FOR PAPERS THEME ISSUE ON AFFECTIVE COMPUTING FOR MENTAL WELL-BEING

News provided by

JMIR Publications

07 Dec, 2023, 13:22 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affective computing holds promising potential in aiding various important processes aimed at enhancing and sustaining mental well-being. Such techniques can be used to augment traditional questionnaire-based diagnosis methods or enhance self-awareness by tracking user states and behavior with multimodal cues associated with verbal and nonverbal communication, physiology, and physical activities. There are great opportunities to develop personalized interventions based on individuals' affective states and their unique needs and preferences. Extended reality (XR) solutions and mobile health (mHealth) apps can also be enhanced by becoming more responsive and adaptive. Moreover, such technologies have the capacity to advance health equity by enhancing access to mental health services, particularly for individuals encountering barriers like geographical distance, resource scarcity, or the stigma surrounding seeking assistance. However, addressing the intricate landscape of mental well-being demands a multidisciplinary approach, necessitating a comprehensive strategy from diverse perspectives and disciplines. Given the ethical issues emerging from advancements in affective computing and artificial intelligence within mental health, it is vital to address these concerns. 

This theme issue invites original contributions, including but not limited to:

  • Data collection, archiving, and retrieval in the context of mental health
  • Multimodal recognition of stress, negative affect, sleep, social isolation, or other mental health-related symptoms
  • Automatic behavior and affect coding 
  • Affective modeling
  • Analysis of interactions with patients, including synchrony and alliance
  • Natural language processing (NLP) for analysis of medical texts 
  • Multimodal and multitemporal information fusion in the context of mental health
  • Chatbots, virtual humans, XR, serious games, etc, for mental health support
  • User-centric design for mental health applications
  • Customization, personalization, and adaptation
  • User studies on affective computing technology for mental health
  • Therapeutic relationship and artificial empathy
  • Social and ethical issues regarding the use of affective technologies for mental health support, such as privacy, trust, and bias

The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2024. All accepted manuscripts will be published as part of the JMIR Mental Health special issue titled "Affective Computing for Mental Well-Being."

To learn more please visit: https://mental.jmir.org/announcements/424

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 35+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and it is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit https://www.JMIRPublications.com or connect with us via TwitterLinkedInYouTubeFacebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Media contact: [email protected]

Media Contacts: Jane Kelly 
Integrated Marketing Manager 
[email protected] 
416-583-2040 

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE JMIR Publications

Also from this source

UNRAVELING THE LOCH NESS MONSTER'S EEL CONNECTION

In a new study published in JMIRx Bio, one of JMIR Publications' new overlay journals, scientist Floe Foxon explores whether the Loch Ness Monster, a ...

JMIR PUBLICATIONS SEES A 133% INCREASE IN JOURNALS WITH A JOURNAL IMPACT FACTOR

With the release of the 2023 Journal Citation Reports™ (JCR) today, we first want to thank everyone who has contributed to our continued mission...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.