JMIR NEUROTECHNOLOGY INVITES SUBMISSIONS ON BRAIN-COMPUTER INTERFACES (BCIS)

26 Feb, 2024, 13:29 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications is pleased to announce a new theme issue in JMIR Neurotechnology exploring brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that represent the transformative convergence of neuroscience, engineering, and technology. The peer-reviewed journal aims to bridge the gap between clinical neuroscience and information technology by providing a platform for applied human research in the field of neurology. 

JMIR Neurotechnology welcomes submissions from scientists, clinicians, and technologists. PhD students and early career researchers are also encouraged to submit. This theme issue invites original contributions on topics that include but are not limited to the following:

  • Novel BCI technologies, such as optogenetics, augmented reality, and synthetic telepathy
  • Clinical applications of BCIs in neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson disease, and stroke
  • Applications of BCIs in neurorehabilitation and epilepsy
  • Human-computer interaction, including user-centered design, usability, and accessibility
  • Machine learning and signal processing for BCIs
  • Ethical, legal, and social issues involved in the use of BCIs, such as data ownership, cybersecurity, and brain hacking
  • Neuroplasticity, neurofeedback, and BCI training
  • BCIs for augmentative and alternative communication

For a limited time only, JMIR Neurotechnology is offering a 50% article processing fee discount on all manuscripts accepted for publication with the use of a valid promo code. For more information, please visit https://neuro.jmir.org/about-journal/article-processing-fees.

Please visit our website for more information on submission guidelines and the peer-review process.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a renowned publisher with a long-standing commitment to advancing digital health research and progressing open science. Our portfolio includes a wide array of prestigious open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health. JMIR Publications is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 as the leading open access, digital health publisher.

