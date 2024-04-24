JMIR REHABILITATION AND ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THEME ISSUE ON PARTICIPATORY METHODS IN REHABILITATION RESEARCH

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMIR Publications invites submissions to a new theme issue titled "Incorporating Participatory Methods in Developing, Implementing, and Evaluating Rehab Interventions and Assistive Technologies" in its premier, open access journal JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies (JRAT).

JRAT is a peer-reviewed journal indexed in PubMed and PubMed Central, SCOPUS, DOAJ, Web of Science, Sherpa Romeo, and EBSCO and EBSCO Essentials. This theme issue aims to showcase research that actively engages patients, caregivers, and other stakeholders (knowledge users) in rehabilitation research.

Focus on Collaboration and Patient Engagement

The theme issue welcomes submissions of research encompassing various methodologies, including qualitative studies, mixed methods designs, and implementation science frameworks, as well as studies exploring suitable patient engagement outcome measures. The journal is particularly interested in research that showcases the collaborative efforts of researchers and individuals with lived experiences.

Potential Submission Topics:

Patient involvement in developing or evaluating rehabilitation programs and assistive devices

in developing or evaluating rehabilitation programs and assistive devices Experiences of knowledge users with participatory research

with participatory research Novel methods used in the context of participatory approaches

used in the context of participatory approaches Designing participatory research for specialized rehabilitation populations

for specialized rehabilitation populations Ethical considerations in participatory research involving these populations

All submissions will undergo a rigorous peer-review process, and accepted articles will be published as part of the theme issue, providing authors with increased visibility within the field of rehabilitation research.

Those interested in submitting research for this theme issue are encouraged to visit the journal's website for submission guidelines.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications is a renowned publisher with a long-standing commitment to advancing digital health research and progressing open science. Our portfolio includes a wide array of prestigious open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health. JMIR Publications is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 as the leading open access, digital health publisher.

