JMJ Development to Create Luxurious Multi-Family Apartments in Forney, Texas

Located at on the NWC of Hwy 80 and Windmill Farms Blvd, and abutting the development called Windmill Farms, this upscale multi-family development of 18.45 acres offers 17 residential buildings consisting of garden style walk-up buildings, with 116 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedrooms, and 36 three-bedroom units.

Timothy Barton, chief executive of JMJ Development, said, "JMJ is excited to be working in the city of Forney. The city is having amazing growth and JMJ is proud to be part of the vision of Forney. JMJ has been expanding aggressively in the multi-family space and is looking for more sites."

Construction on the Parc at Windmill Farms recently broke ground. The complex will feature an attractive exterior design with modern amenities as well as high-quality interior finishes. Other features include a resort-style pool; modern clubhouse with leasing office; business center; an internet cafe; state-of-the-art fitness center; and gathering room with kitchen.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The company's broad-ranging roles include managing the disposition of upscale assets to master-planning communities. The company's core structure consists of strategic oversight as well as legal, conceptual and marketing expertise. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Frisco Bridges which has the world Stonebriar Mall located in the development, in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Rosewood Las Ventanas in Cabo Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

