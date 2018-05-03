JMJ Begins Construction on Overlook at Allensville Phase II in Tennessee

The 144 -units , gated garden style 6 building 3 story community composed of 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms apartment, is located between the quiet foothills of the Smoky Mountains and an interior neighborhood street. Surrounded with stunning views, just minutes from downtown residents will be within 5 miles of schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Timothy Barton, CEO of JMJ Development, said, "We are extremely excited to be working in Tennessee and building the second phase of what has been a very successful project in Sevierville. JMJ adds this project to several other multi-family projects it currently has under construction."

Construction on Overlook at Allensville Square is scheduled to be completed by July 2019. The complex features an attractive exterior design with modern amenities as well as high-quality interior features, such as 42" upper cabinets, kitchen islands, and W/D connections. Other features include luxurious clubhouse, resort style pool with deck, children's playground, business center, car wash, and dog park.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The company's broad-ranging roles include managing the disposition of upscale assets to master-planning communities. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

