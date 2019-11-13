JMJ Development Announces Mandarin Oriental Hotel And Residences In Dallas

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMJ Development has announced it will be the developer and owner of a luxury hotel in Dallas, Texas which will be managed by the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. The project, which will also feature branded residences, is scheduled to open in 2022.

The development will comprise a 25-story tower located in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood, one of Dallas's wealthiest and most attractive neighborhoods. The project is within close proximity to the central business district and a number of cultural attractions.

"JMJ is excited to finally have the best of the best site in Texas," said Timothy L. Barton, CEO of JMJ Development. "We've been working the district since 2007 and patience has paid off. Dallas is on the rise to be a top tier city and this project is what is needed to qualify for such status. JMJ is dedicated to being the company that escorts Dallas to the next level in the Global market."

Mandarin Oriental, Dallas will have 176 guestrooms and suites, and four restaurants and bars. There will also be extensive meeting and function facilities and a spacious spa.

The tower will also house 100 luxurious Residences at Mandarin Oriental designed as some of the most exclusive homes in Dallas. Owners will enjoy Mandarin Oriental's legendary service, direct access to the hotel's facilities and a range of private resident amenities.

"We're proud Mandarin Oriental is now part of our luxury portfolio," said Mr. Barton. "This development will set a new standard for luxury service in Dallas and will offer a preferred choice to clientele who demand the finest accommodations."

"We're delighted to announce a Mandarin Oriental property in this dynamic and sought-after Dallas neighborhood, together with a premier residential project. We look forward to extending the Group's presence into one of America's most important business and leisure destinations," said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental.

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to developing luxury hotels, destination resorts and exclusive branded residences. Key hospitality developments include Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya; Rosewood Las Ventanas, Los Cabos; Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, Cabo San Lucas and The Gates Luxury Condos in Avon, Colorado. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. JMJ Hospitality is headed by David Messersmith. Media inquiries: pr@jmjdevelopment.com

SOURCE JMJ Development