Timothy Barton, CEO of JMJ Development, said, "We are extremely excited to be working in Desoto, Texas, it is a fast growing city with excellent growth and city leadership. This is one of several multi-family sites JMJ has under construction and we are currently looking for additional sites."

The gated community will offer first class amenities including a luxurious clubhouse, cyber cafe, fitness facility, enhanced business center, resort style pools and lifestyle deck, outdoor pavilion area, and outdoor dining area with fireplace.

The unit's interior features will include open floor plans, with nine-foot ceilings, upgraded culinary kitchens. In addition to surface parking, the community will offer direct access and detached garages. The project is expected for completion by fall 2018.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Frisco Bridges which has the world famous Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmj-development-begins-construction-on-new-apartment-community-in-desoto-tx-300642560.html

SOURCE JMJ Development

Related Links

http://www.JMJDevelopment.net

