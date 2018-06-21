JMJ Development Joins Home Building Company In Developing Venus Ridge In Texas

Located 30 minutes from both Dallas and Fort Worth, Venus is an exciting small town, with big opportunity for quality of life, which offers exceptional school districts and a family safe environment. The community will have beautiful rolling terrain surrounded by parks, walking trails, and with the schools nearby. The homes will be priced from the $240's- $375k.

Timothy Barton, chief executive of JMJ Development, said, "We are very excited to be working with the city of Venus. It is one of those great secrets that you want to keep to yourself because its so good. We see a lot of similarities to the early days of when we went into Frisco."

Construction on Venus Ridge will begin in June. The homes will feature attractive exterior design with modern amenities as well as high-quality interior finishes. This is the first of many projects that we have under design and construction in Venus.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The company's broad-ranging roles include managing the disposition of upscale assets to master-planning communities. The company's core structure consists of strategic oversight as well as legal, conceptual and marketing expertise. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Frisco Bridges which has the World Stonebriar Mall located in the development, in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Rosewood Las Ventanas in Cabo, Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

