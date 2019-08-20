JMN Logistics and Transportation Announces Largest One-Time Asset Investment in Company History Adding 16 New Trucks

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMN Logistics (www.jmnhaul.com) today announces a nearly $3 million investment into 16 new automotive transport trucks. The purchase is the company's largest single capital investment into its fleet to date. Deliveries of the assets have begun and plan to be completed by year-end.

The investment is needed to accommodate increased demand for the company's core transport business. Several manufacturers for Cabs have been selected based upon our customers needs. JMN plans to outfit the Cabs with industry leading Cottrell trailers.

"This is an exciting time for JMN, as we are expanding our fleet to keep up with demand. Plus, it is always exciting to hand over the keys to these beautiful new rigs to our valued drivers, " said David R. Larson, JMN Chief Commercial Officer. "As an asset medium based company, it is great to know that we are able to allocate revenues re-investing into our fleet and drivers," added Larson.

JMN continues its commitment to the automotive transport industry with this significant investment into these assets. To support these investments, the company is actively hiring drivers and making investments that offer attractive benefits to its valued transportation team. These benefits include excellent pay, bonus plans, medical, vacation, matching 401k, and more. For information on employment email employment@jmnhaul.com or call 877-566-4285

About JMN Logistics, LLC.

Privately owned and operated out of the St. Louis area, JMN provides excellence in the Automotive Transport Industry. For two decades, JMN has worked every day to deliver vehicles throughout the United States and abroad. Through dedication and creativity, JMN helps solve our customers' biggest logistic challenges for automotive transport. The entire team of 300 professionals work hard to provide the best service to our customers while enriching the culture of the company. For more on JMN Logistics visit the company's website at www.jmnhaul.com

