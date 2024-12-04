JMS Energy's Director of Safety Honored with Prestigious Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMS Energy is proud to announce that André Vialpando, CSP, our esteemed Director of Safety, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Tony Dietrich Safety Professional of the Year Award. This prestigious honor, awarded by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Rocky Mountain Chapter, recognizes exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to safety in the construction and renewable energy industries.

André Vialpando's dedication to maintaining and advancing safety standards at JMS Energy has been a cornerstone of our company's success. Under his leadership, JMS Energy continues to achieve an unparalleled safety record, ensuring our team operates efficiently while prioritizing the health and well-being of every employee.

"This award is a reflection of André's tireless efforts and passion for safety," said Nick Gerhard, CEO of JMS Energy. "His ability to foster a culture where safety is not just a priority but a shared value across all levels of the organization has made a profound impact. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as part of the JMS Energy family."

The Tony Dietrich Safety Professional of the Year Award celebrates safety leaders who go above and beyond in their field, and André exemplifies this through his proactive approach to risk management, continuous improvement of safety protocols, and mentorship of others. He has been instrumental in implementing comprehensive training programs that empower employees to identify hazards and maintain safe practices in all aspects of their work.

André's efforts extend beyond JMS Energy, positively influencing the broader industry by promoting best practices and collaborating with partners to achieve safer work environments. His leadership not only helps protect our team members but also enhances the trust and reliability we deliver to our clients.

The award was presented at the ABC Rocky Mountain Chapter's 2024 Excellence in Construction ceremony, a prestigious event recognizing outstanding achievements across the construction and energy industries. JMS Energy is honored to have our team's dedication to safety highlighted on such an esteemed platform.

As a leader in renewable energy construction and innovation, JMS Energy is committed to prioritizing safety, sustainability, and excellence in every project we undertake. We congratulate André on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his continued contributions as we build a safer future.

