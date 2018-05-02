JMU Announces Change to Board of Directors

Ms. Zhou has over 10 years of experience in client and partner relationship management, M&A and marketing. She served as the Company's Sales Manager from 2011 to 2015. Since 2017, Ms. Zhou works as the Vice President of Strategic Partnership at Beijing Galaxy Fintech Group, a fin-tech company providing finance-related solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises. From 2015 to 2017, she worked as the Chief Executive Officer at iBeacon, a data-based marketing platform providing market targeting services to retailers. From 2009 to 2011, Ms. Zhou worked as the Director of Sales at WeLink Group. Prior to that, Ms. Zhou worked as Director of Clients at Focus Wireless Media, starting from 2007. Ms. Zhou holds a college degree from the China University of Petroleum.

Ms. Li has extensive experience in investor relations and investment. She worked at the Company's investor relations department from 2012 to 2013. Since 2015, she works as the Investor Manager in Galaxy Internet, an online investment platform for entrepreneurs. Ms. Li holds a master's degree in finance from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Minnesota.

Ms. Xiaoxia Zhu, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Xu and Ms. Suen for their services to JMU. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Ms. Zhou and Ms. Li and believe they will be valuable assets to JMU as we continue to sustainably grow our business and deliver long-term shareholder value."

About JMU Limited

JMU Limited currently operates China's leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry. With the help of Internet and cloud technologies, JMU has the vision to reshape the procurement and distribution pattern and build a fair business ecosystem in the catering industry in China. JMU is further promoting the use of its platform for small- and medium-sized restaurants and restaurant chains in China.

Through cooperation with national and local industry associations and reputable restaurant groups across China, JMU has formed a leading industrial alliance and has great resource leverage in China's catering industry. JMU works closely with suppliers and customers in the catering industry, providing one-stop procurement services, as well as other value-added services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.ccjmu.com.

