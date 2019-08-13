JMU Limited Announced Private Placement and Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Solutions Business

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company" or "JMU") (Nasdaq: JMU) today announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements regarding a private placement of US$4 million and an acquisition of cryptocurrency solutions business.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement, the Company will issue and sell 609,162,824 ordinary shares to a New York holding company wholly owned by Mr. Haohan Xu, the largest shareholder and a director of the Company, for a cash consideration of US$4 million.

The Company has also entered into a share purchase agreement with Beijing Jiatong Huineng Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Jiatong Huineng"), its affiliated offshore holding company (together with Beijing Jiatong Huineng, "Jiatong Huineng Group") and Mr. Shijie Hu, an independent third party owning Jiatong Huineng Group. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue 609,162,824 ordinary shares to Mr. Shijie Hu in exchange for the entire ownership in Jiatong Huineng Group.

The transactions contemplated under the definitive agreements are subject to customary closing conditions. After the closing of these transactions, Mr. Haohan Xu will hold approximately 48.7% of the Company while Mr. Shijie Hu will hold approximately 18.3% of the Company. On a pro forma basis to give effect to these transactions and the previously announced divestment by the Company of its food supply chain business in July 2019, the Company's stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2019 would be approximately US$16.0 million. Please see the unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 at the end of this press release.

"These transactions are part of the Company's continuing efforts to increase working capital and explore new business opportunities," commented Ms. Hua Zhou, the chairperson of the board of directors and the chief executive officer of the Company. "Jiatong Huineng Group develops a SaaS asset transaction platform based on blockchain and smart contract technologies and provides cryptocurrency solution services to customers. We believe that this acquisition will strengthen our R&D capabilities that help us implement a comprehensive upgrade of our service platform in terms of product functionality, platform security and stability and program compatibility."

Safe Harbor Statement

JMU Limited Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet The unaudited pro forma balance sheet below assumes the following transactions were completed as of

June 30, 2019: (i) the divestment of the food supply chain business which was completed on July 22, 2019, (ii) the

acquisition of Jiatong Huineng Group, and (iii) the private placement of US$4 million to Mr. Haohan Xu.







Actual Pro Forma

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019

US$ US$





Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 528,557 5,128,861 Accounts receivable, net 60,046 300,000 Amounts due from related parties 842,215 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 856,411 2,604 Total current assets 2,287,229 5,431,465





Non-current Assets:



Property and equipment, net 352,596 — Intangible assets 1,200,000 1,200,000 Goodwill 5,645,603 9,324,289 Total non-current assets 7,198,199 10,524,289





TOTAL ASSETS 9,485,428 15,955,754





Current Liabilities:



Short-term bank borrowing 7,283,321 — Accounts and notes payable 225,409 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,789,771 569,715 Advance from customer 160,130 60,000 Amounts due to related parties 6,083,072 — Total current Liabilities 19,541,703 629,715





Non-current Liabilities:



Amounts due to related parties 7,099,122 — Total non-current liabilities 7,099,122 —





TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,640,825 629,715





Stockholders' Equity:



Common shares 21,095 34,186 Additional paid-in capital 640,586,167 645,396,988 Accumulated deficit (638,648,470) (630,105,664) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/profit (19,114,189) 529 Total stockholders' equity: (17,155,397) 15,326,039





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,485,428 15,955,754

