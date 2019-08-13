JMU Limited Announced Private Placement and Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Solutions Business

News provided by

JMU Ltd

Aug 13, 2019, 07:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company" or "JMU") (Nasdaq: JMU) today announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements regarding a private placement of US$4 million and an acquisition of cryptocurrency solutions business.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement, the Company will issue and sell 609,162,824 ordinary shares to a New York holding company wholly owned by Mr. Haohan Xu, the largest shareholder and a director of the Company, for a cash consideration of US$4 million.

The Company has also entered into a share purchase agreement with Beijing Jiatong Huineng Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Jiatong Huineng"), its affiliated offshore holding company (together with Beijing Jiatong Huineng, "Jiatong Huineng Group") and Mr. Shijie Hu, an independent third party owning Jiatong Huineng Group. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue 609,162,824 ordinary shares to Mr. Shijie Hu in exchange for the entire ownership in Jiatong Huineng Group.

The transactions contemplated under the definitive agreements are subject to customary closing conditions. After the closing of these transactions, Mr. Haohan Xu will hold approximately 48.7% of the Company while Mr. Shijie Hu will hold approximately 18.3% of the Company. On a pro forma basis to give effect to these transactions and the previously announced divestment by the Company of its food supply chain business in July 2019, the Company's stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2019 would be approximately US$16.0 million. Please see the unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 at the end of this press release.

"These transactions are part of the Company's continuing efforts to increase working capital and explore new business opportunities," commented Ms. Hua Zhou, the chairperson of the board of directors and the chief executive officer of the Company. "Jiatong Huineng Group develops a SaaS asset transaction platform based on blockchain and smart contract technologies and provides cryptocurrency solution services to customers. We believe that this acquisition will strengthen our R&D capabilities that help us implement a comprehensive upgrade of our service platform in terms of product functionality, platform security and stability and program compatibility."

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JMU's beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that JMU believes to be reasonable as of this date, and JMU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Xingyan Gao
JMU Limited
ir@ccjmu.com
Tel: +86 (021) 6015-1166, ext. 8904

JMU Limited

Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet

The unaudited pro forma balance sheet below assumes the following transactions were completed as of
June 30, 2019: (i) the divestment of the food supply chain business which was completed on July 22, 2019, (ii) the
acquisition of Jiatong Huineng Group, and (iii) the private placement of US$4 million to Mr. Haohan Xu.





Actual

Pro Forma

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

US$

US$



Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents               

528,557

5,128,861

Accounts receivable, net

60,046

300,000

Amounts due from related parties

842,215

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

856,411

2,604

Total current assets

2,287,229

5,431,465



Non-current Assets:

Property and equipment, net

352,596

Intangible assets

1,200,000

1,200,000

Goodwill

5,645,603

9,324,289

Total non-current assets

7,198,199

10,524,289



TOTAL ASSETS

9,485,428

15,955,754



Current Liabilities:

Short-term bank borrowing

7,283,321

Accounts and notes payable

225,409

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,789,771

569,715

Advance from customer

160,130

60,000

Amounts due to related parties

6,083,072

Total current Liabilities

19,541,703

629,715



Non-current Liabilities:

Amounts due to related parties

7,099,122

Total non-current liabilities

7,099,122




TOTAL LIABILITIES

26,640,825

629,715



Stockholders' Equity:

Common shares

21,095

34,186

Additional paid-in capital

640,586,167

645,396,988

Accumulated deficit

(638,648,470)

(630,105,664)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/profit

(19,114,189)

529

Total stockholders' equity:

(17,155,397)

15,326,039



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
        STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,485,428

15,955,754

SOURCE JMU Ltd

Also from this source

JMU Limited Reports Unaudited First Half of Fiscal Year 2019...

JMU Limited Announces Changes to Board and Management Team...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

JMU Limited Announced Private Placement and Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Solutions Business

News provided by

JMU Ltd

Aug 13, 2019, 07:00 ET