JMU Limited Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company" or "JMU") (Nasdaq: JMU) today announced the resignation of Mr. Tianruo (Robert) Pu ("Mr. Pu") as (i) member of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), (ii) member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and the compensation committee of the Board (the "Compensation Committee"), and (iii) chairperson of the Audit Committee for personal reasons.

Upon Mr. Pu's resignation, the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee will comprise of Mr. Tony C. Luh and Mr. Min Zhou, respectively.

