JMU Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company" or "JMU") (Nasdaq: JMU) today announced that it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq dated August 14, 2019 indicating that based on the staff's review of the Company's Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS") from July 2, 2019 to August 13, 2019, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) of maintaining a minimum MVPHS of US$5,000,000 for the Nasdaq Global Market.

The Company has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement. If at any time prior to February 10, 2020, the expiration of the 180-day period, the Company meets the MVPHS requirement for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance unless the staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10-day period.

