JMU Limited Reports Audited Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2017 Highlights

Revenues in 2017 were $88.7 million , showing an increase of 21.2% from $73.2 million in the year of 2016.

, showing an increase of 21.2% from in the year of 2016. Gross profit was $0.5 million in fiscal 2017, improved from $0.3 million in 2016.

in fiscal 2017, improved from in 2016. B2B online platform recorded gross billing of RMB16 billion ( US$2.5 billion ) in 2017, measured in terms of gross merchandise value ("GMV"), increasing 46.8% from gross billing of RMB10.9 billion ( US$ 1.6 billion ) in 2016.

( ) in 2017, measured in terms of gross merchandise value ("GMV"), increasing 46.8% from gross billing of ( ) in 2016. Active customer accounts were 33,020 as of December 31, 2017 , decreasing 1.3% from 33,449 as of December 31, 2016 .

, decreasing 1.3% from 33,449 as of . Third-party sellers on the Company's online marketplace decreased to 15,800 compared to over 16,300 as of the end of 2016.

Ms. Xiaoxia Zhu, Co-chairperson and Chief Executive Officer commented, "During 2017, despite our net loss, we were able to maintain double-digit top-line growth and achieve higher gross profit compared to 2016."

Ms. Zhu continued, "Looking ahead, we will explore more strategic partnerships and innovation opportunities. As we continue to acquire new customers and broaden our source supplier network to introduce more packaged food manufacturers onto our platform, our business focus in 2018 will switch from increasing order volume to minimizing net loss in an effort to achieve profitability."

Recent Corporate Highlights

In January 2018, JMU established Asia New Food Material Research and Development Center ("New Food Material") to develop standardized Ready-to-Cook and Ready-to-Eat products to supplement its core online direct sales business.

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Performance

Revenues were $88.7 million for the year of 2017, representing an increase of 21% from $73.2 million in 2016. The growth of revenue in fiscal 2017 was mainly due to the increase in order volumes.

Cost of revenues was $88.2 million in the year of 2017, showing an increase of 21% from $72.9 million in 2016, which was generally in-line with the growth of the Company's revenues.

Gross profit for fiscal 2017 was $0.5 million, representing a 67% increase from $0.3 million in 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses in 2017 decreased 25% to $15.2 million from $20.4 million in 2016. As a percentage of total revenue, selling and marketing expense was 17.1% and 27.9% in the fiscal year of 2017 and 2016, respectively. The decrease was primarily attributable to (i) a decrease of US$4.2 million expense related to loyalty program and (ii) a decrease of US$0.6 million in the cost of advertisement campaigns and promotions..

General and administrative expenses in 2017 were $6.7 million, representing a decrease of 11% compared to $7.5 million in 2016. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses was 7.5% and 10.3 % in the fiscal years of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Loss from operations in 2017 was $168.4 million, showing an increase of 510% from $27.6 million in 2016. The change in loss from operations was mainly due to the impairment loss of $147.0 million after the annual impairment test for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net loss attributable to the Company in 2017 was $161.9 million, representing an increase of 540% compared to $25.3 million in 2016. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment loss, share-based compensation and related provision for income tax benefits, was $12.3 million compared to $17.8 million in fiscal 2017 and 2016, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the Company's weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing loss per ordinary share was 1,476,144,194 and 1,474,087,060, respectively.

Excluding the one-time impairment charge, the full year operating loss was $21.4 million in 2017 compared to $27.6 million for the full year of 2016.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents was $4.9 million, showing an increase of 89% compared to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2016. Total shareholders' equity was $103.6 million as compared to $248.4 million at the end of 2016.

Form 20-F Filings for Year 2017

JMU filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded through the investor relations section of the Company's website and all shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation and related provision for income tax benefits.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP financial results. In addition, our calculation of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP loss from operations and net loss attributable to the Company) which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation and income tax benefits. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation and related provision for income tax benefits have been and may continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About JMU Limited

JMU Limited currently operates China's leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry. With the help of Internet and cloud technologies, JMU has the vision to reshape the procurement and distribution pattern and build a fair business ecosystem in the catering industry in China. JMU is further promoting the use of its platform for small- and medium-sized restaurants and restaurant chains in China.

Through cooperation with national and local industry associations and reputable restaurant groups across China, JMU has formed a leading industrial alliance and has great resource leverage in China's catering industry. JMU works closely with suppliers and customers in the catering industry, providing one-stop procurement services, as well as other value-added services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.ccjmu.com.

JMU LIMITED

FORMERLY KNOWN AS WOWO LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US dollars in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)



2016

2017







Related parties 10,078

17,485 Third parties 63,123

71,251 Total Revenues 73,201

88,736 Cost of revenues (72,857)

(88,187) Gross profit 344

549







Operating expenses:





Selling and marketing (20,405)

(15,207) General and administrative (7,531)

(6,697) Impairment loss -

(147,018) Total operating expenses (27,936)

(168,922) Loss from operations (27,592)

(168,373) Interest income/(expense) 26

(411) Other income, net 39

28 Loss before provision for income taxes (27,527)

(168,756) Income tax benefits 2,234

6,857 Net loss (25,293)

(161,899)







Net loss per ordinary share





Basic (0.02)

(0.11) Diluted (0.02)

(0.11) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share





Basic 1,474,087,060

1,476,144,194 Diluted 1,474,087,060

1,476,144,194

JMU LIMITED

FORMERLY KNOWN AS WOWO LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(US dollars in thousands)



2016

2017















Net loss (25,293)

(161,899) Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of $nil:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (33,516)

15,975 Comprehensive loss (58,809)

(145,924)

JMU LIMITED

FORMERLY KNOWN AS WOWO LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US dollars in thousands)



As of December 31,

2016

2017 ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

2,605

4,912 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $nil as of December 31, 2016 and

2017

1,645

3,296 Inventories

224

539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

8,678

2,246 Amounts due from related parties

213

3,063 Total current assets

13,365

14,056 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

1,978

1,795 Acquired intangible assets, net

36,274

10,264 Investment

720

768 Goodwill

221,337

108,940 Deferred tax assets

219

157 Other non-current assets

152

162 Total non-current assets

260,680

122,086 TOTAL ASSETS

274,045

136,142 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY :







Current liabilities:







Short-term bank borrowings (including short-term bank borrowings of VIE

without recourse to the Company of $nil and $7,684,859 as of December

31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

-

7,685 Accounts and notes payable (including accounts and notes payable of VIE

without recourse to the Company of $2,200,292 and $3,980,560 as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively）

2,200

3,981 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses

and other current liabilities of VIE without recourse to the Company of

$8,198,754 and $8,345,461 as of December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

9,033

9,292 Advance from customers (including advance from customers of VIE

without recourse to the Company of $2,282,353 and $1,243,739 as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

2,282

1,244 Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related parties

of VIE without recourse to the Company of $1,650,168 and $87,385 as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

1,711

604 Total current liabilities

15,226

22,806 Non-current liabilities:







Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of VIE

without recourse to the Company of $1,086,342 and $1,386,749 as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

1,352

1,534 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the VIE

without recourse to the Company of $nil and $nil as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

9,069

2,565 Amount due to related parties (including amount due to related parties of

the VIE without recourse to the Company of $nil and $5,685,971 as of

December 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively)

-

5,686 Total non-current liabilities

10,421

9,785 TOTAL LIABILITIES

25,647

32,591 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares ($0.00001 par value; 1,827,462,652 shares authorized,

1,476,208,670 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and 2017)

15

15 Additional paid-in capital

632,995

634,071 Accumulated deficit

(352,004)

(513,903) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(32,608)

(16,632) Total shareholders' equity

248,398

103,551 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

274,045

136,142

JMU LIMITED

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

to comparable GAAP measures

(US dollars in thousands)













For the year ended



2016

2017 Loss from operations

27,592

168,373 Net loss attributable to JMU Ltd.

25,293

161,899









Amortization of acquired intangible assets a 8,641

8,359 Income tax benefits b (2,234)

(6,857) Share-based compensation c 1,098

1,068 Impairment loss d -

147,018









Non-GAAP loss from operation (a)(c)(d)

17,853

11,928 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to JMU Ltd.(a)(b)(c)(d)

17,788

12,311









Note:







(a)Adjustment to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets (b)Adjustment to exclude income tax benefits (c)Adjustment to exclude share-based compensation (d)Adjustment to exclude impairment loss

