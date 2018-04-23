JMU Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company" or "JMU") (NASDAQ: JMU), a leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the foodservice industry in China, today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
The Company will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET (8:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
U.S.:
|
+1 866-519-4004
|
Hong Kong:
|
800-906-601
|
China:
|
4006-208-038
|
Access code:
|
6382609
A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ccjmu.com.
A replay of the call will be available through June 2, 2018 by dialing:
|
US:
|
+1 855-452-5696
|
Hong Kong:
|
800-963-117
|
China:
|
400-602-2065
|
Access code:
|
6382609
About JMU Limited
JMU Limited currently operates China's leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry. With the help of Internet and cloud technologies, JMU has the vision to reshape the procurement and distribution pattern and build a fair business ecosystem in the catering industry in China. JMU is further promoting the use of its platform for small- and medium-sized restaurants and restaurant chains in China.
Through cooperation with national and local industry associations and reputable restaurant groups across China, JMU has formed a leading industrial alliance and has great resource leverage in China's catering industry. JMU works closely with suppliers and customers in the catering industry, providing one-stop procurement services, as well as other value-added services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.ccjmu.com.
Contact:
Freda Feng, IR Director
JMU Limited
fengxiaohong@ccjmu.com
Tel: +86-21-6015-1166 ext.8904
Bill Zima
ICR Inc.
bill.zima@icrinc.com
Tel: 203-682-8200
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmu-limited-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-on-april-25-2018-300634235.html
SOURCE JMU Ltd
