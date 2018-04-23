JMU Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

U.S.: +1 866-519-4004 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 China: 4006-208-038 Access code: 6382609

About JMU Limited

JMU Limited currently operates China's leading B2B online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry. With the help of Internet and cloud technologies, JMU has the vision to reshape the procurement and distribution pattern and build a fair business ecosystem in the catering industry in China. JMU is further promoting the use of its platform for small- and medium-sized restaurants and restaurant chains in China.

Through cooperation with national and local industry associations and reputable restaurant groups across China, JMU has formed a leading industrial alliance and has great resource leverage in China's catering industry. JMU works closely with suppliers and customers in the catering industry, providing one-stop procurement services, as well as other value-added services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.ccjmu.com.

