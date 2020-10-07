JN White® Named Finalist in 3 Categories for the RBJ 2020 Technology & Manufacturing Awards

PERRY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JN White® has been named a finalist for three separate RBJ 2020 Technology & Manufacturing Awards: COVID Innovation, Manufacturing Innovation, and Executive of the Year (Jason Aymerich). These awards "recognize excellence, promote innovation, and honor the organizations and individuals who lead the manufacturing industry in our area." (https://rbj.net/2020/10/01/finalists-set-for-technology-and-manufacturing-awards-4/). Recognition across three separate categories reflects the resilience of the team at JN White®, led by Aymerich, through this challenging year.

JN White

JN White® was founded in 1960 as a screen printer by James Neel White. The company has evolved into an ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified custom manufacturer specializing in the design and production of membrane switches, graphic overlays and custom labels. The company works with a wide-range of global companies in many industries including Military/DoD, medical devices, electronics and appliances. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has pivoted into the production of a full line of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including face shields, floor graphics and touch less door openers.

When asked about the firm being named a finalist in all three categories, JN White® President (and finalist) Jason Aymerich states, "What a crazy year this has been, I am so grateful to be part of an organization that thinks on its feet and consistently 'does the right thing' regardless of the difficulty."

The winners in each category will be announced at a virtual presentation on November 17, 2020.

For more information about JN White®, visit http://www.jnwhiteusa.com, or call (585) 237-5191 x139. For more information about the full line of PPE products, visit http://www.splatterguard.com or call (888) 303-1911.

