JNA Awards 2020 feted outstanding industry leaders in first hybrid ceremony

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals who uphold excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery industry, regardless of scale, specialisation or geographical location. Now on its ninth edition, the Awards lauded a total of 32 Honourees across seven categories, from which 14 Recipients took home the night's top gongs.

Lawrence Ma and Kent Wong, two inspiring pillars in the global jewellery industry, also received the evening's highest accolades. The Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients were recognised for their tremendous contributions in shaping, transforming and advancing the jewellery industry in Hong Kong, and for enhancing global trade, over the past four decades.

Upon receiving the honour, Kent Wong expressed, "My heartfelt gratitude to JNA Awards for granting this prestigious award. This award is not just a great honour for myself, but also a testimony of the key position of Hong Kong Jewellery industry in the global scene, an important endorsement of the development of Chow Tai Fook and our contributions to the community over the years. I wholeheartedly thank all Chow Tai Fook staff, customers, industry and business partners for their trust and support, if it wasn't for them, I would not be who I am today."

Lawrence Ma shared during the ceremony, "I am so honoured, humbled and, of course, delighted to be one of the recipients of this year's JNA Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. I am here tonight to receive this honour on behalf of so many who have, knowingly or unknowingly, in the past years taught and showed me, enlightened and inspired me, encouraged and supported me as well as offered me invaluable opportunities and thus made tonight a reality for me. To all these amazing people, some of whom are here tonight, please accept my heartfelt gratitude!"

The 14 Award Recipients across 7 categories are:

1. Industry Innovation of the Year

1a. Customer Engagement

BOJEM – China



1b. Digital Business

Tracr – United Kingdom



1c. Marketing

CHJ Jewellery – Mainland China

Le Vian – United States



1d. Technology

KGK Diajewels Private Limited – India

2. Manufacturer of the Year

Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited – India

Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd – Mainland China



3. Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) – Vietnam



4. Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – EMEA

KGK Diamonds SA Pty Ltd – South Africa



5. Retailer of the Year

Kashi Jewellers – India

MCLON Jewellery Company Limited – Mainland China

6. Sustainability Initiative of the Year

De Beers Group – United Kingdom

The Muzo Companies – Colombia



7. Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Nancy WONG, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited – Hong Kong

Letitia Chow, Chairperson & founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery remarked, "The Honourees and Recipients at the JNA Awards 2020 have displayed great perseverance, innovation and agility. Even in the midst of unprecedented challenges and negative news, they choose to have hope and continue to believe in the future of our industry. With their faith and vision, they see solutions to problems and aim to overcome them. I would like to congratulate all these exceptional members of the jewellery community for their achievements. We are thrilled to celebrate this special occasion physically in Hong Kong and virtually with our colleagues from around the globe."

Commenting on the 2020 JNA Awards, James Courage, one of the principal judges of the Awards shared, "Entries for this year showcased an innovative and effective response to COVID-19. They chronicled how jewellery businesses from around the world have accelerated their transformation to omni-channel marketing, as they increased support for their employees. There was a continued focus on new technology, sustainability, the environment, and in meeting retailers' and customers' demands for greater transparency."

Albert Cheng, another principal judges of the Awards expressed, "I thought that the participation rate and quality of entries to the JNA Awards 2020 would be compromised because of the COVID-19 situation. To our surprise, the Honourees and Recipients still did very well, proving themselves true leaders in their respective categories. We were also able to unearth some hidden gems from this year's entries."

Peter Suen, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, added, "Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner of the JNA Awards for nine consecutive years. We are honoured to witness our peers' continuous pursuit of innovations that bring positive advancement to the industry. Through these concerted efforts, I am confident that we can make the jewellery industry shine for generations to come."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange further expounded, "It was an unprecedented year of challenges. Still, jewellers with noble aspirations, unyielding perseverance and tremendous courage overcame such difficulties and made new advancements. The exceptional achievements of the Recipients and Honourees brought us hope, strength and inspiration. They truly deserve our respect."

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, and Shanghai Diamond Exchange; alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

