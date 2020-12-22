JNA Awards Honourees adopt game-changing technologies to drive growth, transform jewellery world

Recognised as an industry pillar, De Beers Group takes the lead through its promise of "Building Forever" – a commitment focused on four key areas: Protecting the natural world, standing with women and girls, partnering with thriving communities and leading ethical business practices. The Recipient of 2020's "Sustainability Initiative of the Year" Award, De Beers teamed up with internationally renowned scientists for the CarbonVault project, a pioneering research programme that aims to capture and store carbon in kimberlite tailings to help combat global warming.

When KGK Diajewels Private Limited, a KGK Group company and Recipient of the "Innovation of the Year – Technology" Award, saw a decline in its diamond production margins, it developed a set of machines that is both cost- and eco-efficient to remedy the situation. One of the machines compresses what used to be 13 different steps to six. The new equipment has since contributed to a 1 to 1.5 percent increase in revenues, helped minimise raw material wastage and lowered production costs by 10 percent.

One of Southeast Asia's top jewellery manufacturers and retailers, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) of Vietnam believes that sustainable business practices will further improve its long-term profitability. Introduction of new equipment into its operations reduced PNJ's ecological footprint, resulting in a drop in the volume of wastewater and solid wastes, noise and other pollutants generated. The jeweller, which took home the "Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC" prize, also successfully cut precious metal consumption by five percent and gained significant savings in production costs.

Another company that has a passion for all things sustainable is Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Emerald). The Recipient of the "Manufacturer of the Year" Award uses advanced systems to improve its internal processes and embraces measures that minimise its environmental footprint. These initiatives are expected to recycle almost 3.2 million litres of sewage water and save 219,120 litres of water in the process, while recording savings of up to 80 percent on operational costs of this aspect.

By using innovative solutions to drive its best-in-class production management strategy, Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd of China remains relevant in a time of heightened customer expectations. The Recipient of the "Manufacturer of the Year" accolade invests in online solutions to improve productivity, from its manufacturing facilities to its warehouses. One of its notable upgrades involves polishing and grinding machines that elevate Xingguangda's polishing auxiliary utilisation rate, reduce metal loss, shorten the production cycle and result in cost savings of 70 to 80 percent of this aspect.

Picup Media of Hong Kong inspired its team to "challenge the norm and do the impossible." The company changed the game for jewellery photography in 2017 when it unveiled the well-received GemLightbox, a photography solution that allows any jeweller and gemstone dealer with a smartphone to capture "studio-quality" product images. What's more, it saves users potentially hundreds to thousands of dollars in commissioned photo shoots.

When Laxmi Diamonds of Bengaluru, India tapped the previously unexplored market for lightweight, closed-set 22 karat gold and diamond jewellery, the company also integrated CAD/CAM casting technology into its design and manufacturing process. The shift from handmade to CAD/CAM has shortened the production time for 1,500 pieces of jewellery from one month to 12 days.

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals that uphold best business practices, innovation and excellence regardless of the scale of their business operation, area of specialisation and geographical location.

A total of 32 Honourees across seven categories were selected in 2020. The Honourees were recognised and the Recipients were announced in the first-ever hybrid JNA Awards Ceremony in October. To view this year's list of Award Recipients and Honourees, click here.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.ctfjewellerygroup.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, with curated retail experiences including ARTRIUM and JEWELRIA, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (GD Land (Shenzhen)) is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land (Shenzhen) is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 since 1997.

GD Land (Shenzhen) currently has a number of upscale projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Guangzhou Riverside Garden, Guangzhou Ruyingju, Guangzhou Laurel House, Guangzhou Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town Project, Foshan Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the Shenzhen GDH City.

The GDH City, a landmark HOPSCA comprised of grade-A office buildings, an experiential shopping mall of around 120,000 m2, a brewery heritage art street, a versatile space of 37-69 m2 and quality apartment buildings. Situated in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen, the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country, the GDH City enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

