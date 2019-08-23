JNA Awards honouring three retail pioneers for their lifetime achievements

Cao Thi Ngoc Dung, Founder and Chairperson of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ); Hung Ming Li, Founder and Chairman of Taiwan-based Chii Lih Coral (Chii Lih); and Wang Chun Li, Managing Director and General Manager of Beijing Caishikou Department Store (Beijing Caibai) will be honoured at the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 17 September during the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

"The JNA Awards was founded to recognise innovative ideas, best-in-class business practices and successful business models. Honouring these ladies with such vision and perseverance exemplifies what this award stands for," explained Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets.

Cao Thi Ngoc Dung

Cao began with the intention of reviving the traditional Vietnamese jewellery industry. Believing that "anything that can be made overseas could be made domestically", she persevered and engaged in self-research by joining jewellery expos, visiting and studying large jewellery factories across Asia, and investing on state-of-the-art technology that would become essential in growing PNJ.

Under Cao's leadership, PNJ has grown from an initial team of 20 to become the largest jewellery retailer in Vietnam employing nearly 7,000 staff. Its products are carried in nearly 400 outlets in 55 provinces, and PNJ has brought Vietnamese jewellery to the global scale by exporting to 13 countries.

In 2012, PNJ was ranked 16th in the top 500 list of the world's largest jewellery, manufacturing and trading companies by Plimsoll UK. She was also recognised as one of Forbes Vietnam's Top 50 Most Influential Women in 2018 and 2019; and one of its Top 50 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs in Asia in 2016.

On receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Cao said, "I would like to sincerely thank the JNA Awards organiser for this honour. This award has brought me pride and has motivated me even more in contributing to the growth of PNJ and the Vietnamese jewellery industry in general."

Click here to view full press release on Cao Thi Ngoc Dung.

Hung Ming Li

Hung established Chii Lih in 1973 with the mission of promoting Taiwan's most precious gem corals to the world. Under her leadership, the company has evolved from being a small traditional coral processing factory and wholesaler in Kaohsiung, to a world-renowned jewellery enterprise over the past 40 years.

"Looking at the coral dredged up from the sea, my heart was deeply touched. I have been thinking that these are very precious marine resources and national treasures from Taiwan. We should bring such a local industry to greater heights of development and glorify it from our land," she shared.

While many decided to leave the coral gemstone industry when the economy declined in the '90s, Hung stayed true to her convictions that coral would always be one of the most important treasures of Taiwan. Along with her staff, she persevered and continued to weather the economic turmoil.

To stay on course, Hung actively participated in international jewellery tradeshows in Asia, America and Europe to strengthen Taiwan's reputation as the "Coral Kingdom," and is eventually recognised as a leading company in this sector.

Click here to view full press release on Hung Ming Li.

Wang Chun Li

When Wang was the head of yellow gold products department at Beijing Caibai, which was operating as a department store at that time, she led a modest team to create a special strategy for selling yellow gold jewellery.

Through the years, Wang went from one achievement to the next, becoming the first enterprise in China to sell CNY 100 million (USD 14.5million) of yellow gold in 1994. In the same year, Wang, together with her management team, successfully restructured Beijing Caibai from a state-owned company to a private share-holding structure by raising funds from its employees and legal person. Beijing Caibai eventually became a specialised gold jewellery store, consistently topping sales chart in Beijing and retail stores in China for 29 years.

Besides from providing excellent after-sales service, she was insistence in protecting consumers on the authenticity by ensuring products sold under her obtained certification from global standardisation and exercising strict quality-control along the supply chain.

Under her leadership, the company was named "The First Yellow Gold House in Beijing" by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Commerce in 1997, joined the Shanghai Gold Exchange in 2001, and was recognised as "The First Gold House in China" by the Association of China Commercial Enterprise Management in 2004. Nowadays, gold, platinum, jade and diamond jewellery are sold at Beijing Caibai, it has been honoured as "Global Leading Platinum Jewellery Enterprise" and "The First Coloured Gemstone House in China" by Platinum Guild International and The International Colored Gemstone Association respectively.

Click here to view full press release on Wang Chun Li.

The JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/ or contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

Informa Markets

+852 2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.chowtaifook.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of "Sincerity - Eternity".

The Group's multi-brand strategy comprises the ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA and CTF WATCH brands that are endorsed by the CHOW TAI FOOK master brand, in addition to other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its "Smart+" strategy, which is in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

1.3 Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones -- DANAT (www.danat.bh)

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public's trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 19 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, Australia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 China Gems & Jade Exchange (www.csgje.com)

China Gems & Jade Exchange (CGJE) is a national gem and jade trading platform approved by the State Council.

China Gems & Jade Exchange adheres to the principle of "Led by Technology, Develop with Innovation", and using the latest real-time traceability, big data, block chains, high-end intelligent technology to solve various bottlenecks in the development of the gemstone industry. At present, two platforms have been built, namely, gemstone trading service platform and intelligent supply chain service platform. CGJE has become the only international gemstone trading service platform with full process tracking service in the industry.

In line with the basic principles of " fairness, impartiality and openness", China Gems & Jade Exchange combines the concepts of "innovation, advancement and compliance" to provide high-quality and professional third-party supporting trade services for jewelry enterprises at home and abroad.

2.3 Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (GDLAND), with its headquarters in Hong Kong, is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and is a subsidiary of GDH Limited - Guangdong Province's largest conglomerate operating outside Mainland China.

GDLAND primarily engages in property development and investment, and in business that include (but are not limited to) the development and operational management of innovative commercial real estate, urban complex and industrial business complex. As the strategic arm of GDH Limited, GDLAND engages in the business development of commercial real estate, as well as urban and industrial complex projects.

Its flagship "Buxin Project" is forecast to become the biggest and most advanced jewellery mart in the world. With a lot size of over 87,000 sq.m. and a floor area projected to exceed 700,000 sq.m., the Buxin Project will include a large-scale jewellery trading and exhibition centre along with other facilities. Located in the Buxin area of Luohu district in Central Shenzhen, and close to the Shuibei Gold and Jewellery Base, this prime piece of property is expected to turn the area into one of the most influential gold and jewellery trading and exchange platforms, not just in China, but in the world.

3. About Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE UBM - JNA AWARDS

Related Links

http://www.JNAawards.com/

