JNA Awards is now Jewellery World Awards

After almost a decade of focusing on the accomplishments within the Asia region, the Awards continues to expand globally. The new identity enables JWA to welcome more entrants from different segments of the trade and from all parts of the globe. The move also aims to meet the needs of members of the global jewellery community, share their insights and celebrate their achievements in a more fitting manner.

"The new JWA, together with Informa Markets Jewellery's portfolio of fairs, media and digital platforms, is well positioned to create even stronger synergies for the global trade. We strive to provide the best services and products that will help create business opportunities in this time of changes," remarked David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia at Informa Markets.

"JWA will continue to thrive on the legacy of its former self, the JNA Awards. It targets to include companies and entrepreneurs regardless of business size, geographical origin and nature of business. It aims to include every facet of the trade, from every corner of the world. We will keep recognising and honouring exceptional companies, as well as outstanding individuals with significant contributions and positive impact in the world of jewellery and gemstones," shares Letitia Chow, Chairperson & Founder of JNA Awards at Informa Markets Jewellery.

Organised by Informa Markets Jewellery, the world's largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser, 2021 JWA has eight categories open for entry submission, and it will be open for registration on 29 January.

The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut in a hybrid format during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong fair in September, with the support of Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.

JNA, the flagship publication of Informa Markets Jewellery, continues to be the official media partner of JWA. Key JWA events will be held during Asia's No. 1 mid-year fine jewellery sourcing destination, Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) in June, and the industry's biggest and most influential B2B marketplace, Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) in September.

Notes for Editors:

1. About the Headline Partner

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (www.ctfjewellerygroup.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity - Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, with curated retail experiences including ARTRIUM and JEWELRIA, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange (www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group (www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur (India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited (GD Land (Shenzhen)) is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land (Shenzhen) is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 since 1997.

GD Land (Shenzhen) currently has a number of upscale projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Guangzhou Riverside Garden, Guangzhou Ruyingju, Guangzhou Laurel House, Guangzhou Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town Project, Foshan Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the Shenzhen GDH City.

The GDH City, a landmark HOPSCA comprised of grade-A office buildings, an experiential shopping mall of around 120,000 m2, a brewery heritage art street, a versatile space of 37-69 m2 and quality apartment buildings. Situated in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen, the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country, the GDH City enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

3. About Informa Markets Jewellery (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our global jewellery vertical, Informa Markets Jewellery, offers in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms that bring international buyers and quality sellers together in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets. Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio that includes the industry's No. 1 B2B jewellery marketplace – Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong; a powerful digital platform – JewelleryNet; a dedicated Jewellery Media team; an education-based programme – Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community, and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes – the Jewellery World Awards (JWA).

SOURCE Jewellery World Awards (JWA)