JND eDiscovery Receives National Law Journal Hall of Fame Award in Two Categories

SEATTLE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, has received Hall of Fame honors in the "Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider", and "Best End-to-End eDiscovery Providers" categories in the publication's annual reader survey. These awards mark the eighth time that JND eDiscovery has achieved top rankings in these categories.

JND's innovation pipeline continues to deliver industry leading end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. To date, JND has received three patents for its software applications – LayerCake™, MachOne™, and OneSearch™. JND's team, also participated directly in the development of Relativity's aiR generative AI solution and is one of a select few providers currently offering a fully-featured suite of AI applications in its RelativityOne environment.

"The National Law Journal Hall of Fame awards are a testament to the track-record of JND's eDiscovery team" says Scott Lombard, Senior Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "JND's offering has always been built around cutting-edge technology, industry-leading service, and controlling client costs. Dedication to these principles is what makes our team stand out in an increasingly competitive market."

"We are proud to have again earned the recognition of clients and peers in the eDiscovery space," says Jennifer Keough, CEO of JND. "These Hall of Fame Awards attest to JND's relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions and client satisfaction."

JND eDiscovery supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their eDiscovery goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND's service offering includes expert consulting, legal hold, data collection, processing of ESI (electronically stored information), technology-assisted review, document review and document production.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery, a RelativityOne software reseller and a division of JND Legal Administration, is the nation's foremost legal services and settlement administration solutions provider. JND's fully-featured RelativityOne instance and professional services team support a broad network of plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporate legal departments and government agency clients in future-proofing their eDiscovery systems. For more information, visit https://www.jndla.com/ediscovery.

