JND Legal Administration Announces Incident Response Services

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, has combined the industry-leading capabilities of its eDiscovery, Legal Notice, and Class Action Administration business lines to launch a comprehensive suite of Incident Response Services offerings.

Following the assessment of a data security incident and the successful mitigation or elimination of the threat, JND's eDiscovery team quickly identifies the compromised data, and our in-house forensics team collects the data, preparing it for review. The data is then reviewed and analyzed using JND's patented applications and workflows, and potentially impacted individuals are identified, along with any PII and PHI that may have been compromised. JND's notice experts then draft a clear and comprehensive notice, directly notifying potentially affected individuals via mail or email. Our seasoned contact center agents serve as the point of contact for all communications, providing information regarding remediation options. JND's offering includes breach, credit, dark web, as well as PII and PHI monitoring.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our Incident Response Services offering," says Jennifer Keough, JND Founder and CEO. "With data compromises soaring, up 78% in 2023 over 2022, an effective incident response partner is a critical resource. JND's existing suite of best-in-class services and robust in-house teams comprising industry experts uniquely position us to step into this important role."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues to solidify its status as the industry leader in class action administration, legal notice campaigns, and end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. JND's class action administration team has overseen some of the largest and most complex matters in our country's history. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms, and government agencies in deploying patented solutions and technology to meet their goals.

Earlier this year, JND was inducted into the National Law Journal Hall of Fame for the categories of Best Class Action Claims Administrator, Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider, and Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider.

JND Legal Administration is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations, and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Washington, California, Minnesota, and New York. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

