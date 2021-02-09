JNL Technologies Launches Stand Alone Wander Management Control Unit

IXONIA, Wis., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JNL Technologies, maker of Quantum nurse call, wander management, and access control systems, is now shipping Quantum SA, a standalone wander management system. Using the same proven Bluetooth technology as JNL's Quantum DCS product line, the Quantum SA does not require cable installation or the purchase of a Quantum server and is perfect for smaller areas that do not require centralized management.

"We are proud to release a version of our technology in a door monitor that doesn't require wire runs or a server to control it. The Quantum DCS has been installed in facilities across the country and works well in areas that other wander management systems fail due to old technology and interference issues," says JNL President, Jim Gleason. "We felt it was time to develop a cost effective, single door wander management control unit that can replace unreliable older systems."

To simplify installation, the Quantum SA controller provides industry standard input and output options, and in many cases, is a drop-in replacement. The controller and wander management transmitters are managed with a provided Android tablet. With the tablet, users are able to quickly adjust door settings, test transmitter batteries, and turn off unused transmitters.

According to Gleason, "We have always wanted to provide our wander management system to the entire market, and this allows us to do just that. To protect your investment, Quantum SA can be field upgraded when you are ready to transition to the full Quantum system."

The Quantum system is comprehensive and scalable and is designed to meet both budget and community size requirements. Due to this flexibility, Quantum has seen rapid adoption by facilities across the country. In an effort to meet this demand, JNL is actively recruiting new dealers.

