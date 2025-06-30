JNR Flux Pro with NIPLO Tech: Elevate Your Vaping with 50% More Efficiency

PARIS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JNR, a leading e-cigarette brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the JNR Flux Pro, a next-generation JNR vape powered by NIPLO Tech, designed to deliver an unmatched vaping experience. This innovative technology enhances vaporization efficiency by 50%, offering smoother, more flavorful puffs while significantly reducing harmful byproducts.

NIPLO Tech Inside, Every Puff Optimized

JNR Flux Pro-the world's 1st Pod System Kit with ChatGPT & NIPLO TECH

At the core of the JNR Flux Pro is NIPLO Tech, which utilizes a specially engineered wicking material to ensure rapid and consistent e-liquid delivery. This technology is coupled with a precise temperature control system that optimizes vaporization efficiency, reduces harmful byproducts, and promotes better overall health. Additionally, NIPLO Tech prevents dry burning, extends coil lifespan, and reduces pod usage costs by 50%.

Personalized Experience with Advanced Features

The JNR Flux Pro offers a fully customizable vaping experience. The device features a 2.02-inch HD touchscreen, allowing users to adjust airflow, nicotine strength, and other settings for a personalized vaping experience. The JNR Flux Pro offers a customizable experience, catering to individual preferences by providing options for both a smooth, mild puff and a more vigorous, cooler inhale.

Additionally, the device supports APP control and Bluetooth functionality, allowing users to sync their device with their smartphone for greater control over the settings. This seamless integration ensures that the JNR Flux Pro remains as dynamic and user-friendly as possible.

Smooth, Rich Vapor with Every Puff

The JNR Flux Pro is equipped with a 0.6Ω cartridge and a 2ml pod system, designed to deliver smooth and rich vapor with every puff. The device is powered by a 1200mAh Li-ion battery, ensuring long-lasting use throughout the day. The Type-C charging port enables swift recharges, reducing downtime and allowing users to fully appreciate the advanced vaping experience offered by the JNR Flux Pro.

Convenience and Value for the User

The JNR Flux Pro also features adjustable airflow, allowing users to personalize their experience further, whether they prefer a more intense or a more relaxed vaping session. The package includes two 10ml e-liquid bottles & a USB-C cable, allowing users to experience a variety of flavors without delay.

About JNR

JNR was founded in 2023. It's a leading vape brand that is dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, and innovative vaping solutions. The company's products are available in over 30 countries worldwide. JNR's large-puff devices, such as the JNR 16K and JNR 18K, lead sales in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, ranking second across Europe. With a strong focus on innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction, JNR continues to set new standards in the vaping industry.

Learn more at the JNR official site www.jnrvapor.com, as well as on JNR social media.

JNR Vape Wholesale: [email protected]

Marketing Cooperation: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717558/2025_06_30_JNR_Flux_Pro_Pod_Vape_Kit.jpg