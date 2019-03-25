JNSQ Wines Partners with Drybar to Create a Luxe, One-of-a-Kind Celebration that's got that…Je Ne Sais Quoi

The finest wines delight, refresh and entertain, and JNSQ Rosé Cru and Sauvignon Blanc bring all of those special qualities to life as Drybar's every-occasion celebration wine that will be served complimentary to all customers to elevate their blowout experience, as well as at Drybar marquee launches and private events. Drybar customers are among the first to indulge in JNSQ Wines gratis, and makes every sip a treat.

Adding to the festivities and fun, a little je ne sais quoi attitude and style are also being introduced to the Drybar menu. Clients will have the option of adding a little JNSQ to any blowout with a few rose gold hair pins at no additional cost, or a stylish hair braid for an additional $10.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Drybar, the nation's premier blow out salon, to introduce JNSQ as its official celebration wine," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing and ecommerce for JNSQ Wines. "We look forward to creating unique and meaningful one-of-a-kind experiences for Drybar customers through this mutual collaboration that aims to bring beauty, blowouts, and a little je ne sais quoi to women's lives."

The Drybar x JNSQ partnership also includes co-branded merchandise spotlighting JNSQ in participating locations throughout 2019. Drybar x JNSQ Instagram-ready photo installations where customers can share their best je ne sais quoi moments will be on display in Drybar flagship locations throughout Los Angeles, Miami Beach, Dallas, Austin, New York, and more, from now through mid-April. In addition, email and social collaborations with some of today's biggest influencers will spotlight all the fun via first-hand experiences sipping, toasting and celebrating with JNSQ wines, while indulging in signature Drybar x JNSQ hair styling.

"At Drybar it's always been about the experience and making women feel great. Since the day we opened our very first Drybar, we have been committed to over-the-top customer service, obsessive attention to every detail, and of course providing the perfect blowouts," said Alli Webb, Co-Founder of Drybar. "But that's only part of the overall experience we have become known for. Each shop is meticulously designed to create our signature, luxury atmosphere. You never feel like you're at a 'salon' at Drybar, but rather a beautiful bar, being served your favorite beverage or glass of wine while catching up on your favorite movies. I am so excited that we are partnering with JNSQ in our Drybar shops. Like Drybar, the JNSQ brand celebrates women, and it's such a fun partnership that really enhances our client experience."

About JNSQ Wines:

Balanced, refreshing and fabulous, JNSQ™ is a new luxury wine brand that is California-born with a French accent. Inside every collectible bottle is an attitude, style, and a certain je ne sais quoi that is hard to define and impossible to resist. Available as both a Rosé Cru and Sauvignon Blanc, both wines are made with premium grapes sourced from California's acclaimed Central Coast region. Created by the finest French glass designer, the ornate bottle shape is adorned with two distinctive resealable glass stoppers: a signature sculpted rose on the Rosé Cru bottle, and a glass grape on the Sauvignon Blanc bottle. JNSQ Rosé Cru and Sauvignon Blanc (MSRP $29) are available at specialty wine retailers, top restaurants and hotels nationwide, and online at www.JNSQ.com. For more information follow JNSQ on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest @JNSQWines and #JNSQWines.

ABOUT DRYBAR:

Named one of the top "100 Brilliant Ideas" by Entrepreneur magazine and one of New York Magazine's "Boom Brands," Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it. Drybar opened its first shop in Brentwood, California in 2010 and has grown to over 100 locations nationwide. The brand offers a full line of professional products & tools available at Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta and select Bloomingdale's locations nationwide. Drybar Founder Alli Webb was named one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company, and has been featured on the Cosmo Power List by Cosmopolitan magazine, as well as the Fortune 40 Under 40 List. She was recently on the cover of INC Magazine's July 2018 issue, and also made her debut on CNBC's Shark Tank as the newest guest shark, helping other entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.

SOURCE JNSQ Wines

Related Links

https://www.jnsq.com

