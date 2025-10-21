Jo - The Little Women Musical Announces World Premiere Semi-Staged West End Concert

Jo - The Little Women Musical

Music Dan Redfeld

Book and Lyrics Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej

Director and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter

Music Director Dan Redfeld

will star Broadway and West End performers including

GRAMMY Award® nominee Christine Allado

Two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole

Kelly Mathieson

Eleanor Grant

Sophie Pollono

Tobias Turley

and a 26-piece orchestra

with many more names to be announced

Sunday January 25, 2026 at 7pm

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Catherine St, London WC2B 5JF

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Universal Story. A Cultural Moment. Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime star-studded event that will bring Louisa May Alcott's classic story Little Women to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score that will leave you spellbound.

Jo - The Little Women Musical

At the heart of this iconic coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.

Jo - The Little Women Musical has music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, and is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).

It will come vividly to life on the stage of one of the West End's most beautiful theatres, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which recently underwent a stunning £60million restoration by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The initial cast announcement features

GRAMMY Award® nominated Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Jo March

Two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) as Aunt March

West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Meg March

TV star Sophie Pollono (the Showtime series, I Love That For You) as Amy March

Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE) as Beth March

Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) as Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence

with many more Broadway and West End star names to be announced.

The concert follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time GRAMMY Award® nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.

Dan Redfeld, Composer and Music Producer, said: "Following the amazing critical response to the Jo album, we are thrilled to finally bring this magical musical to life in London's West End featuring many of the wonderful artists who worked on the album."

Kelly Mathieson and Tobias Turley performed exclusive excerpts from the musical at this past weekend's Musical Con 2025 in London with special competitions and fantastic giveaways at the show's stand, manned by members of the creative team.

Tickets for Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert went on sale at 10am on Friday 17 October via the LW website: https://ticketing.lwtheatres.co.uk/event/51000

Social media:

Website: www.jothemusical.com

Instagram: @jothemusical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jothemusical

LISTINGS INFO

March Hare Entertainment, LTD.,

Little Women Enterprises, LLC.,

Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.),

Rob O'Neill (O'Neill/Snow, LLC.)

and Willette and Manny Klausner

(WMK Productions)

present

Jo - The Little Women Musical

in Concert

Music by Dan Redfeld

Book and Lyrics by Christina Harding

and John Gabriel Koladziej

Directed & Choreographed

by JoAnn M. Hunter

Musical Director Dan Redfeld

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Catherine St,

London

WC2B 5JF

Sunday January 25, 2026

at 7pm

running time: 2 hours 30mins

age recommendation: PG

Tickets from £30 (inc all fees)

Booking link:

https://ticketing.lwtheatres.co.uk/event/51000

Press Contact: Dan Fortune, (917) 608-1309, [email protected]

SOURCE 4 Times Entertainment, Inc.