Jo Koy Announces International Dates For Just Kidding World Tour

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR:

December 6th, 2019 ­­­­­– Australia Brisbane Convention Centre – Brisbane, AU

December 7th, 2019 – Australia ICC Theatre – Sydney, AU

December 9th, 2019 – New Zealand Opera Hall – Wellington, NZ

December 10th, 2019 – New Zealand Civic Theatre – Auckland, NZ

December 13th, 2019 – Australia Riverside Theatre – Perth, AU

December 14th, 2019 – Thebarton Theatre – Adelaide, AU

December 15th, 2019 – Plenary – Melbourne, AU

January 14th, 2020 – Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino – Cebu, PH

January 15th, 2020 – Mall of Asia Arena – Manila, PH

January 24th, 2020 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, VA

January 25th, 2020 – DAR Constitution Hall – Washington, DC

February 1st, 2020 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX

February 7th, 2020 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

February 8th, 2020 – DPAC – Knoxville, TN

February 9th, 2020 – Tivoli Theatre – Chattanooga, TN

February 15th, 2020 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

February 16th, 2020 – ShoWare Arena – Kent, WA

February 22nd, 2020 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA

February 27th, 2020 – Peabody Auditorium – Daytona, FL

February 29th, 2020 – Tampa Theatre – Tampa, FL

April 3rd, 2020 – Cheyenne Civic Center – Cheyenne, WY

April 4th, 2020 – Bellco Theatre – Denver, CO

April 5th, 2020 – Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs, CO

April 9th, 2020 – Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI

April 11th, 2020 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

May 1st, 2020 – Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX

May 15th, 2020 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

