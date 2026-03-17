JOA Announces Interactive Live Link Sports Platform and Strategic Acquisition of GreenPark Sports

JOA, founded by the co-creator of award-winning Mythical Games, builds live link sports platform powered by agentic insights engine that extends the live sports experience into the next evolution of playable fandom.

The GreenPark acquisition unites two pioneers in interactive sports fandom and advances JOA's mission to build a unified, AI-powered live link layer transforming how global audiences engage with live sports.

JOA is launching in partnership with ONE Championship to bring real-time, interactive experiences to hundreds of millions of combat sports fans worldwide, rooted in deep fan insights and linked to the energy of live events.

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOA today announced the launch of its agentic insights engine and live link platform for live sports, and revealed it has acquired substantially all intellectual property assets of GreenPark Sports, the immersive community platform for sports and esports fans. JOA transforms live sports into interactive, personalized, social play, where playable fandom meets agentic AI.

JOA x GreenPark Sports

The acquisition rapidly expands JOA's portfolio of interactive sports fan experiences and accelerates its mission to build a unified live link sports platform powering the next generation of live sports fan engagement. The company is also launching its platform in partnership with ONE Championship, bringing real-time interactive experiences to hundreds of millions of combat sports fans worldwide.

JOA is founded by industry veterans Rudy Koch, the co-founder of award-winning game technology studio Mythical Games; Andy Hubbard, the co-founder of Shortround, creators of cult racing classic Rival Gears; and Andrew McAlister, Product Director on several of the world's top-grossing games, including F1 Clash. At Mythical Games, Hubbard and McAlister led the creation of the breakout hit NFL Rivals, helping establish the foundation for Mythical's subsequent partnership with FIFA. Together, the JOA founding team brings deep industry expertise and a demonstrated ability to create commercially successful, enduring interactive sports experiences that seamlessly unite gameplay, community, and live competition.

JOA combines AI-powered insights with real-time interactive experiences that sync seamlessly with live broadcasts, transforming passive spectators into active participants. The acquisition of GreenPark's core technology and the ForKeeps mobile game is rooted in a shared conviction that the future of sports fandom is interactive, social, and fully integrated with the live experience. In this new era, fans don't just watch the action unfold; they engage, compete, and participate together in real time.

GreenPark was an early pioneer in this space, helping demonstrate what's possible when live sports becomes a shared, playable experience through industry-shaping partnerships with the NBA, LaLiga, MLS, and Riot Games. JOA was founded to scale that future globally, building products that bring fan participation to the center of the broadcast experience.

"JOA is redefining how fans experience live sports by turning broadcasts into interactive, social play with personalized challenges and content, and real-time rewards linked to real-world outcomes," said Rudy Koch, CEO of JOA. "GreenPark reimagined fandom as an immersive game, giving fans real agency in their fandom. By integrating that foundation into our AI-powered live link sports platform, we're accelerating toward a unified interactive layer that can sit alongside any live sports experience."

"GreenPark was built around a simple idea: fandom must be playable," said Tony Grillo, CEO of GreenPark Sports, who will join JOA as Senior Advisor. "We wanted sports to become something you can participate in together, in real time. JOA shares that belief deeply, and they have the vision and focus to take it to the next level."

The acquisition is supported by a deeply aligned group of investors backing JOA's vision for the next era of interactive sports fandom, including ADvantage, Phoenix Capital Ventures, 359 Capital, and Galaxy Interactive.

"We've been proud backers of Tony and the GreenPark team, who were early pioneers in making sports fandom truly interactive and playable, and we're excited about the future with JOA," said Alex Bente, Co-Founder at ADvantage. "Their team has done this before - they are seasoned gaming veterans who know how to meet fans where they are - and they're well positioned to build on GreenPark's foundation and take it to the next level."

About JOA

JOA is building the live link sports platform that turns live sports into interactive, social play. By combining AI-powered insights with real-time, personalized content, JOA transforms passive spectators into active participants, shaping the future of interactive sports entertainment.

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About GreenPark Sports

Founded in 2018, GreenPark Sports creates digital experiences and games for the next generation of sports and esports fans around the world. The flagship app is a free-to-play mobile game played over the top of the biggest sporting events in the world. Fans compete together in prediction challenges and action games to climb leaderboards and win the best collectibles in sport.

SOURCE JOA