Joachim Andersson to Join Greenhill in Stockholm as a Managing Director Focused on the Nordic Region and Industrial Sector

Mr. Andersson has 20 years of investment banking experience focused on the industrial sector in the Nordic region. Most recently he was Co-Head of Swedish Advisory at Nordea, where he spent more than 5 years. Previously he spent 8 years at Citi, also focused on the Nordic region in the industrial, paper and packaging sectors. Prior to that, he began his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch in London.

Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased that Joachim is joining our Firm as we look to expand our coverage of the Nordic region. His deep relationships in the Nordic Region and especially the industrial sector will be particularly useful as we seek to build on our strong history of success in recent years in the industrial sector globally. Joachim is one of nine Managing Director recruits in the year-to-date, and we continue to be in dialogue with additional strong candidates interested in joining our team."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

