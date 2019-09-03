Joan Lunden, Award-Winning Journalist and Former Host Of "Good Morning America," Signs With Forefront Books for Memoir Titled "Why Did I Come Into This Room?"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Books signs journalist Joan Lunden, who for two decades hosted "Good Morning America," to a one- book deal. Lunden, recently a contributor to the "Today Show," has become one of the most trusted voices in Health & Wellness and brings her witty and warm perspective on the aging process in Why Did I Come Into This Room?

"I'm too old for Snapchat, but too young for Life Alert," says Lunden, only half-jokingly. In this candid and revealing work, acclaimed broadcast journalist and baby boomer Joan Lunden delves into the various phases of aging that leave so many feeling uncomfortable, confused, and on edge.

However, in this hilarious and uplifting book, Lunden takes the angst out of aging and replaces it with a witty and hopeful outlook. After all, "laughing is better than crying," says Lunden, "unless laughing makes you pee."

Whether you're in your 40's, 50's, 60's or more, the book is full of helpful information to embrace or at least prepare for the inevitable.

Funny, captivating and raw, no topic is off limits. Lunden goes where others fear to tread, openly talking about wrinkles and age spots (which Lunden insists are sunspots) expanding waistlines (no, you didn't shrink your jeans), diminished energy (my get up and go got up and went), weak pelvic floors (yes, we're talking about leaking), hot flashes (they suck), disrupted sleep (the morning host is an expert on lack of sleep), changes in sex drive (oh yeah, she goes there), ageism (it exists and it pisses us off), and yes, the real reasons we suddenly find ourselves always searching for those car keys!

Through her poignant and often laugh out loud funny personal experiences, Lunden candidly shares her anxieties and breakthroughs and how she's coping with the realities of aging. She's talking about the good, the bad and the ugly, elevating the conversation on topics often considered "taboo."

Why Did I Come Into This Room? also explores the science of aging, including how it impacts the body and brain, while dispelling myths and revealing useful options to stave off the aging process as long as possible.

Even more importantly, Lunden goes beyond the physical aspects of aging by closely examining the mental and emotional minefields that come with our advancing years. As she explores the value of asking ourselves important questions including, "Am I still relevant?" "Do I have meaningful friendships?" and "Am I leaving an impactful legacy?" Lunden also examines the freedom in "letting go," the importance of managing stress, and how joy and a sense of purpose all play an impactful role in slowing down the aging process.

In a society where youth is revered and aging feared, Why Did I Come Into This Room? is the long awaited tell-it-like-it-is guide for those approaching their later years. As Lunden says, "Aging ain't for sissies...you better be prepared".

Forefront Books is helmed by former Simon & Schuster publisher and industry veteran Jonathan Merkh, who freely admits he is in need of this book.

"I've admired Joan for decades," says Merkh. "To me, she is the voice and face of the baby boomer generation. This book will be one of the seminal works on what we are all facing when it comes to aging with a fun and endearing tone that makes it hard to put down."

"Jonathan is a breath of fresh air in the world of publishing. His authentic passion and energy for authors and their books was apparent to me from the moment we met. Jonathan pays attention to the smallest of details while always keeping his eye on the overall marketplace. His approach to publishing is dynamic and refreshing" says Lunden. "I'm thankful to my good friend and co-author Laura Morton for connecting us."

The book is slated to release in March 2020 and already has a stellar media line-up for the launch.

