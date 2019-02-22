Joan Pomprowitz Schaupp, DMin, Excels in Career as an Entrepreneur and Author

Expressing her talents in areas such as management and writing, Joan Pomprowitz Schaupp, DMin, has served as the director and officer of the P&S Investment Company Inc. since 1982. She held the position of director of strategic planning and was named vice chairman since 1994. Initially seeking a career in journalism, she embarked upon her professional path as a woman's editor for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in 1955, remaining in this position for one year before establishing a practice as a freelance writer from 1957 to 1975. Following the passing of her father, Joseph Pomprowitz, she became director and secretary-treasurer of LCL Transit in 1962. After the company was reorganized as P&S Investment Company Inc. in 1982, she continued as director, and also held the position of director of strategic planning. Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp recently succeeded her husband, Robert Schaupp as chairman in 2018. She is founder and president of the Manna Farms Company and Ephraim Publishing, and is currently writing a book pertaining to the importance of family business.

Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in 1954. She continued with a Master of Arts in 1982 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She concluded her education at the Graduate Theological Foundation in Mishawaka, Indiana in 1996, obtaining a Doctor of Ministry. Additionally, Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp received a certificate in theology from Saint Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin in 1979. She notes that during the second half of her life, her scripture studies led her to focus on her family business, the garden, and the desire to care for the land, to establish Manna Farms. Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp communicates the following motto: "To feed the hungry, someone has to farm."

A master gardener, Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp served on the beautification committee of De Pere, Wisconsin from 1991 to 1992. Moreover, she contributed as a landscape design consultant for the National Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. In addition, Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp acted as a lector to the Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay, Wisconsin between 1991 and 1992.

A prolific writer, Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp was the author of three books on the subject of religion between the 1970s and 1990s. Her first book, "Jesus Was a Teenager," was published by Franciscan Publishers in 1972. Her second title, "Woman: Image of the Holy Spirit," published in 1975 by Dimension Books, was a St. Thomas More Book Club selection. The title was recommended by the National Conference for Christians and Jews and is a groundbreaking study of the feminine spirit implicit in the Triune Godhead, with emphasis on the Holy Spirit in the work of Yves Conger and others. Her final publication, "Elohim: A Search for a Symbol for Human Fulfillment," was published in 1995.

Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp held the role of the vice minister of the Assumption Province of the National Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order from 1991 to 1992. In the field of journalism, she maintains involvement with the National Press Club. She was formerly associated with the National Federation of Press Women. Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp has also been active with the American Academy of Religion, Franciscans International, the lady grand cross of Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and the Society of Biblical Literature.

Saint Norbert College honored Dr. Pomprowitz Schaupp with the Ambassador Award in 1997 and Distinguished Service Award in 2007 for establishing the Joan P. Schaupp Women's Center at the college. She lives in De Pere, Wisconsin with her husband, Robert Schaupp. The couple has four children and 10 grandchildren.

