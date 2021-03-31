Joan Thomson Awarded Broker of the Year for Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound

JUPITER, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the most active real estate market in Florida's history, The Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound Council of the Miami Association of Realtors has presented one of its highest honors, The 2020 Broker of the Year Award, to Joan Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. In accepting the honor Joan said, "This is really a reflection of the incredible team at Waterfront Properties. From realtors who provide white glove service to a marketing department that leaves no digital stone unturned to customers who refer us and return to list and purchase again and again it's an honor shared by everyone." The Miami Association of Realtors is the largest professional real estate association in the U.S.

Rob and Joan Thomson

Joan's son Rob Thomson is also an award-winning realtor and winner of the Billionaires Club honor from Luxury Real Estate, the largest luxury property network in the world. Rob says his mother's philosophy inspires everyone she touches, "When I was growing up and we would go anywhere in the car my mom would always stop and speak with different people. At the time it drove me nuts but now I realize how valuable it is to listen, learn and understand the needs and passions of others. That was the Joan Thomson School of real estate. She's pure genius and everything I know I learned from her!"

Joan Thomson has also received global recognition as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Luxury Real Estate network. She began her career in 1969 with Rob following in her footsteps in 1986. Waterfront Properties was founded in 1988 and has been the premier broker of luxury real estate in the area for more than 3 decades. Joan continues to provide strong leadership at Waterfront Properties and to her community thru her many public service contributions.

Waterfront Properties and Club Communities has 4 locations including

Jupiter, Palm Beach, North Palm Beach and Stuart. The web address is: www.waterfront-properties.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chase Scott

[email protected]

(561) 644-1169

SOURCE Waterfront Properties