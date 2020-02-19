Joann Somers, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joann Somers, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at her Private Practice.

Located at 22 Old Short Hills Road, Suite 204, Dr. Somers' office renders the gamut of women's health services, including maternal health, gynecologic care, fat reduction, family planning, and menopausal therapy. She specializes in urogynecology and CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure, performing the procedure herself unlike other facilities that have the technicians provide contouring services. Renowned in Essex County, Dr. Somers has been offering sterling patient-care at her practice since 1986.



Backed by thirty-seven years of practice, Dr. Somers is a patient-preferred OB/GYN. She provides more than gynecological and obstetrics service, treating the whole patient and offering internal medicine advice. In addition to aforementioned specialties, she is experienced at prenatal care, pelvic reconstructive surgery, uterine endometrial ablation, stress incontinence surgery, laparoscopy, laparotomy, and robotics technology. She additionally provides services outside of her practice as an attending physician at St. Baranabas Medical Center since 1994.



In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Somers earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida, transitioning to the University's Morsani College of Medicine for her medical degree. She trained as an OB/GYN resident at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI.



Remaining aware of the latest developments, Dr. Somers is a fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, as well as a member of Essex County Medical Society, American Medical Association, American Medical Association, American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, American Association of Physicians & Surgeons, and American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine.



As a testament of Dr. Somers' success, Top Doctors recognized her.



In her free time, Dr. Somers likes flying planes and playing tennis.



Dr. Somers dedicates this recognition to her office space.



