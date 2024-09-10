Joanna Bonventre Named CFO at All Star Healthcare Solutions

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities, recently named Joanna Bonventre as its new Chief Financial Officer.

"We are extremely pleased Joanna is joining the All Star team. Her extensive experiences in directing financial activities within high-growth and complex environments are ideally suited to help guide our continued growth and expanding market share," said Ken Bernstein CEO and President. "Her transparent, collaborative, and cross-functional leadership style complements our caring, high-performance culture, and we are excited she has chosen All Star Healthcare Solutions as her new home."

Bonventre has accumulated more than two decades of various experiences across corporate financial functions as well as in program and product management in healthcare, technology, and service industries. In addition to serving as a key member of the All Star Executive team, she leads the company's finance and accounting specialists in all financial operations, including budgeting, long-term fiscal planning, and business analysis to ensure optimal performance. She received her MBA from Northeastern University and her B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

