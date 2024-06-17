Joanna Gaines & KILZ® Debut 'Magnolia Lakehouse Collection' from Magnolia Home

A New Color Collection to Refresh Your Space with the Serenity of Lakeside Living

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joanna Gaines and the KILZ® brand, a leader in high-quality paints and primers, reveal the new 'Magnolia Lakehouse Collection' of colors curated by Joanna for Magnolia Home. Crafted by KILZ, this new palette highlights seven colors, drawing inspiration from the peaceful charm of lakeside living—a theme that is making a splash in the new season of the celebrated home-renovation series, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

Elegant cognac walls make a timeless statement in this card room inspired by Magnolia’s Lakehouse restoration. Joanna sits in the plant room, where the color Juniper Tree provides a warm, natural backdrop to complement the lush foliage surrounding her.

"My latest project for Fixer Upper is a beautiful, mid-century style house set against Lake Waco. I wanted my paint choices throughout the home to amplify its setting and nod back to its origin story. I love how this palette of nature-forward hues turned out—they feel fresh yet familiar, bold yet comforting," shares Joanna Gaines.

Meet the colors poised to bring fresh lakeside life into your home:

Tranquil Waters: a neutral grey with a tinge of blue inspired by still water.

Superior: a true-blue hue with a sense of sophistication and ease.

Cognac: an earthy brown with rich, reddish hues that evoke warm elegance and depth.

Juniper Tree: a warm, sun-washed green that nods to secluded pathways and untouched landscapes.

Remote Trail: a rich green hue with warm undertones that captures the grounding qualities of nature.

Wooded Acres: a warm and woodsy brown with a touch of green.

Blanched: a versatile, warm beige that pairs well with a range of other hues.

You can find the collection colors in the new Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines®️ Classic Interior Paint line offering great coverage and hide at an affordable price starting at $44.99 per gallon located at select Ace Hardware stores and coming soon to magnolia.com. For more details and available store locations, visit www.kilz.com/magnolia-classic.

The collection is also available in all other Magnolia Home paint lines by KILZ in interior, exterior, and cabinet paint offerings at Ace Hardware, magnolia.com, and Lowe's. To view the full Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint line, and interact with the Lakehouse Collection, visit www.kilz.com/lakehouse.

Experience the inspiration behind these transformative hues and stream Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse on Max and Discovery+.

About KILZ®

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with a trusted line of professional grade, hardworking coatings products. With a durable, long-lasting finish, the quality of KILZ products has been trusted for generations, creating a legacy of quality and performance. Also included in this award-winning product lineup is the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.com.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. What started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national portfolio of businesses spanning retail, media, hospitality and real estate, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Journal, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Network—a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery—and Silos Baking Co., among others.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KILZ