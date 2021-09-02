Joanne Bradford Joins MNTN, One Of Adtech's Fastest Growing Platforms, As Chief Growth Officer

"Joanne's intelligence, vision, passion and kindness are a perfect match for the company we're building" -Ryan Reynolds Tweet this

MNTN's Chief Creative Officer Ryan Reynolds, whose award-winning creative agency Maximum Effort Marketing was recently acquired by MNTN, commented, "Joanne is the real deal. Within two minutes of meeting her, I knew she was exactly the right person to help us champion making TV ads as simple and accessible as search and social. Her intelligence, vision, passion and kindness are a perfect match for the company we're building at MNTN. We're lucky to have her."

CEO of MNTN Mark Douglas stated, "I've known Joanne for years and watched with awe as she helped already fast-growing companies like Honey, SoFi and Pinterest find another gear. Connected TV will revolutionize the media industry and open up incredible new creative opportunities and with Joanne leading MNTN's growth, we think we're well-positioned to help lead that revolution."

Bradford said, "Connected TV is now open to every marketer in the world within minutes. MNTN makes buying streaming TV ads as simple as Zoom while delivering the measurement performance marketers have come to expect. Contrary to reports of its demise, TV is alive and well and growing."

MNTN builds advertising software for brands to drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits and more through the power of television. MNTN Performance TV is the world's first and only Connected TV advertising platform optimized for direct-response marketing goals. It redefines what advertisers can do with television, giving them the power to tie performance directly to their TV campaigns.

