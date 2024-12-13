Joanne Spring Promoted to Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Apogee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee announced the promotion of Joanne Spring to Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Spring brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and leadership and has played a vital role in shaping Apogee's financial strategy since joining the company in 2018.

Apogee announced the promotion of Joanne Spring to Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Post this Joanne Spring Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Apogee

During her tenure at Apogee, Spring has held progressive leadership positions, including Senior Director of Finance and Director of Finance. Her achievements include enhancing cost management strategies, maintaining strict compliance with industry standards, and driving robust budgeting and financial planning initiatives. Before joining Apogee, Spring served in senior financial roles with companies such as Cobham Semiconductor Solutions and NANA Development Corporation.

Spring is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, holding an MBA from Alaska Pacific University. Most recently, she completed the University of Chicago Booth School of Business's Executive Program for Prospective CFOs, equipping her with advanced skills to lead financial strategy and enterprise transformation.

"Joanne's promotion is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Apogee's success," said Frank Varga, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. "Her expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and team leadership has been integral to our growth. We are excited to see Joanne continue to excel in this expanded role, driving innovation and excellence in our financial operations."

As vice president of finance and accounting, Spring will oversee Apogee's financial systems, compliance, and long-term planning, ensuring the company's continued fiscal health and alignment with its strategic objectives.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.



Media Contact:

Rhea Phaneuf

Apogee Corporate Communications & Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC