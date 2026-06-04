João Pedro Partners with RexTrix to Help Launch the World's First Free AI-Native Mini-Game Generation and Play Platform

Chelsea and Brazil Star Joins RexTrix to Bring AI-Powered Game Creation to Millions Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RexTrix, the world's first free AI-native mini-game generation and play platform, today announced a partnership with Chelsea Football Club and Brazilian National Team star João Pedro as the company launches globally.

The collaboration unites one of football's most exciting young talents with an innovative technology platform dedicated to making creativity accessible to everyone.

João Pedro

Through the partnership, João Pedro will help introduce RexTrix to fans worldwide, demonstrating how anyone can transform ideas into playable games using artificial intelligence. No coding or game development experience is required. Users simply enter a prompt and begin playing within seconds.

"João Pedro embodies everything RexTrix stands for," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of RexTrix. "He's creative, fearless, globally connected, and constantly pushing boundaries. This partnership is about inspiring millions of people to become creators, not just consumers."

At 24, João Pedro has become one of football's fastest-rising stars, building a passionate international fanbase through his success with Chelsea and the Brazilian National Team.

As part of the partnership, João Pedro will participate in marketing campaigns, social media activations, exclusive content creation, and fan engagement initiatives that showcase the future of AI-powered entertainment.

A New Era of Interactive Entertainment

Launching today, RexTrix allows users to generate original mini-games from simple text prompts.

Whether creating a football challenge, puzzle game, adventure, or entirely new concept, users can turn their imagination into a playable game in under a minute.

Unlike traditional gaming platforms that separate creators from players, RexTrix enables every user to instantly become a game creator.

"We believe game creation should be as easy as posting a photo or writing a social media caption," added Qin.

Free for Everyone

RexTrix launches globally as a completely free platform, removing barriers to game creation and interactive storytelling.

Visit www.rextrix.ai to create your first AI-generated game today.

About RexTrix

RexTrix is the world's first free AI-native mini-game generation and play platform, enabling anyone to instantly create and play original games from simple text prompts.

Media Contact

Chris Kerzich

949 287-1613

[email protected]

SOURCE RexTrix