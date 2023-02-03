Joaquin Sabina in USA

Feb 03, 2023, 14:54 ET
2 dates only in USA in November 2023
Tickets on sale today February 3rd
MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super star singer songwriter Joaquin Sabina returns to United States for two exclusives dates as he continues his tour "Contra Todo Pronostico" to Latin America. Tickets go on sale today February 3rd in Ticket Master. Beloved Spanish author, poet, singer, and songwriter whose work has influenced four generations of musicians and writers will delight fans with an array of his most popular and favorite songs. A concert for music lovers not to be missed
NOVEMBER 16 - New York- Hulu Theater
Nyc- https://www.ticketmaster.com/joaquin-sabina-new-york-new-york-11-16-2023/event/3B005E3A84290F33
NOVEMBER 19- Miami Dade Arena
Miami- https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005E2DC19DE2CB
Contact Press & Publicity: Marianne Mendieta [email protected]
SOURCE Emporio Group
