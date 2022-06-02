Job Creators Network Calls Out Biden for Inflation Spin

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) is reacting to news that the Biden administration is shaking up the White House's economic spin team. Below is a statement from Elaine Parker, JCN Chief Communications Officer:

"If the Biden administration thinks that their policies are helping the economy and inflation, they are truly living in a fantasy land. In their fairy tale, they blame anything and anyone for their current economic failure. We wouldn't be surprised if they start blaming Republican leprechauns for gold inflation, the Easter Bunny for price gouging consumers for chocolate eggs, and Santa's Elves for supply chain issues caused by poor management of reindeer routes. We now hear that instead of actually fixing these problems with a team of economic and supply chain experts, the Biden administration is putting together a new communications team to better spin the bad news. Sadly, better lipstick won't make this pig any prettier."

